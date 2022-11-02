VOLLEYBALL: Monarchs never waver in tight four-set win to advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN – A tight four-set battle (21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22) went the way of No. 4 Papillion-La Vista, led by their middle blockers in Wednesday night’s state quarterfinals match against Lincoln East at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With the win, the Monarchs advance to face No. 1 Papio South in the semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m.

“I'm super excited, (it’s) always a great atmosphere,” Monarchs first-year head coach Priscilla Petersen said. “I think they're a great team, but I think we're ready to compete with them.”

In Wednesday’s match against the Spartans, the Monarchs lost the first set but never wavered.

“We knew that we were capable of winning,” Petersen said. “We trusted each other. We just need to fix a few things on our side. And we did that, we adapted and stuck together and stuck to the game plan.”

Papio narrowly won the next three sets by two and three (twice), with key plays being made at the net, particularly by sophomore Lillian Vitera.

“Lillian really stepped up her game. She knows that we need her as our big block in the middle and she fulfilled that role,” Petersen said.

In the fourth set, the Monarchs fell behind 8-4, and Petersen’s message in a timeout was to “stay relaxed, keep it simple and take care” of their side.

“That was really the message,” she said. “Just staying relaxed out there, don't make it more complicated than it needs to be. And they came out and they did it.”

Petersen added that she was proud of the Monarchs for coming out with a “fire in their eyes.”

“I'm just so proud of them. I love how they came out with fire in their eyes. They were ready to compete and the biggest thing is like we played together,” she said.

Senior Anna Sis and junior Mia Tvrdy had 12 kills each, and Vitera and junior Lauren Burden both had two blocks. Six different Monarchs had at least five digs, and junior Reagan Hickey led in assists with 30.