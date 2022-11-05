VOLLEYBALL: Not the charm: Monarchs lose to rival Titans as 'growing' season ends in state semifinals

LINCOLN – For the third time this season, Papillion-La Vista faced cross-town rivals Papio South.

This time, the two met in the state semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4 in Lincoln, but the result was the same, as the Titans won in four sets (25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17) over the Monarchs.

“We knew last night was going to be a battle, and we were gonna have to fight hard,” Monarchs first-year head coach Priscilla Petersen said. “It was intense, and there's just a lot of questionable calls made throughout the match.”

Petersen added that Papio stayed focused and kept fighting, doing “all I could ask for.”

While the season didn’t end the way they hoped, Petersen is “so proud of” the Monarchs.

“I’m just so proud of the team and everything they accomplished this year,” she said. “Papio South is a great team. They have great players, and they had a good game plan around us as well.”

The Monarchs were able to fight back with a second-set win, and narrowly lost the third set. Petersen said Papio stayed together, but were on the wrong side of some “questionable calls” in the final points of the sets.

“And so I was really proud of how we just stuck together, we stayed focused, and we just kept fighting on our side and took care of what we needed to take care of,” she said.

“Growing” was the word Petersen used to describe the Monarchs’ season as a whole, from bringing in new players and losing seniors at the beginning to now, finishing 28-10 and in the final four.

“You can just see how much our team has grown chemistry wise, just player wise as well being more consistent in each player on our team,” Petersen said. “People are playing new roles. Each player really stepped up and had an important role on our team. And that really contributed to all of our success this season.”

The chemistry throughout the season was strongest between senior Anna Sis and juniors Reagan Hickey, Morgan Glaser and Mia Tvrdy. Sis, Hickey and Glaser were voted co-captains, which Petersen said speaks to their leadership.

Individually, Glaser (383 kills, 271 digs) was a “huge contributor” for Papio’s offense and passing, and always played all-out.

“I thought she went out, every point, every game, playing fearless and relentless,” Petersen said.

Tvrdy, committed to Oregon, finished the season with a team-high 403 kills and 78 blocks, and played an important role for the Monarchs as well.

“She has such a strong presence in the front row. And when she's on, we're unstoppable,” Petersen said.

With 1,049 assists, setter Hickey was one of the Monarchs’ strongest leaders.

“She's always locked in and focused and she's one of our most consistent players that we have,” Petersen said. “We need to have consistency there (at setter) and she does a great job putting our hitters in a good position. I think a lot of times she gets overlooked but she's one of our biggest reasons why our team is successful and why our hitters are so successful.”

Finally, senior Sis had 242 kills and 33 blocks, and was a leader and role model for Papio.

“She does a great job being a leader and role model for all the players,” Petersen said. “She goes out every point giving it her all and we're definitely going to miss her next year.”

Alongside Tvrdy in the front row were often junior Lauren Burden and sophomore Lillian Vitera. Vitera was second on the team with 76 blocks, and added 134 kills. Starting the season as the Monarchs’ other main middle blocker, Petersen said they needed to build chemistry with Tvrdy.

“She fits in perfectly. She brought a ton of energy and a strong presence for our block, and at times offense as well,” Petersen said.

Papio’s head coach added that using Vitera offensively next year will be a priority, as they were more effective when she was.

Burden, meanwhile, added 41 blocks and 100 kills, including eight in the loss to Papio South on Friday.

“She did a great job holding her own on the right side for us,” Petersen said. “She's a great blocker. I think we could work on being a little bit more consistent there. Offensive-wise last night, she really stepped up in the match. She hit over .500, and contributed eight kills for us.”

Sophomore Karlyn Francis stepped up for the Monarchs in the libero role, fitting “right in” for Papio as she racked up 53 service aces.

“She just fit in right away with the team and it was easy for her to step into the Libero position for us,” Petersen said. “I thought she did a great job wearing that jersey and really playing her role. Serving-wise, at the beginning of the season, we were a little rocky but during the state tournament she was very consistent.”

Joining Francis on the service line often was senior Regan Beckenhauer, finishing with 27 aces and stepped up and contributed to the Monarchs’ success.

Although they lose Beckenhauer, Sis and Sydney Misiunas, Petersen and the Monarchs are “already super excited” for next season, talking about the future after Friday night’s loss.

“This season will definitely be used as motivation for summer workouts, summer camps,” Petersen said. “We do have a lot coming back. So I definitely think with some work in the offseason, we're going to be able to go out and compete for that state championship next year.”