VOLLEYBALL: Papillion-La Vista overcomes tough block to punch ticket to state

Papillion-La Vista overcame a tough Elkhorn South block in a four-set win (25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18) on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the District A-3 final to clinch a spot in next week’s state tournament.

“This is huge and I'm just so proud of them and how hard they've worked from the beginning of the season all the way till now,” Monarchs head coach Priscilla Petersen said. “I really hope we can make a statement and finish strong at state.”

The Monarchs were a bit slow out of the gate, trailing 7-4 early in the first set. But led by aces (three), blocks (four), and kills from Mia Tvrdy (five) and Morgan Glaser (four), the Monarchs won set one with relative ease, 25-15.

“Elkhorn South made some adjustments on our team, our hitters so we had to kind of re-game plan a couple things and our hitters had to be smarter with their shots,” Petersen said. “And on our defense. We made a couple adjustments there to dig up some of their balls that they were hitting.”

A back-and-forth second set appeared to be in Papio’s control late, with a 23-20 lead. But after an Elkhorn South timeout, the visitors Storm’d back with a 5-0 run to take set two.

Elkhorn South’s block was a particular strength during their run, and one point in the third set stood out, when the Storm blocked three straight Papio attacks.

“I think communication was a big thing like the coaches communicating with us in the bench, and then our defense also telling us hitters shots and then us being able to see the other side of the court and what they're moving around so that then we can make a change to it is a big thing communicating with all of us,” Glaser said.

“(Elkhorn South) adjusted their block to obviously get in front of our hitters, get solid setups,” Petersen added. “So during that timeout, told our hitters you know, we need to come up stronger. We need to be smarter with our shots on not hitting directly into them hitting high hands toiling off the line. And they came out and they did that.”

After making the necessary adjustments, the Monarchs cruised in set three (25-14) and won set four comfortably (25-18). Glaser finished with 23 kills, and Tvrdy with 18 in the four-set win.

““Elkhorn South had a big block so definitely working around that and being smart with those shots knowing when to tip we watched film again we know the shots to just that preparation for this game really helped us,” Tvrdy said.

Going into the state tournament, which begins at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Monarchs will bring an “everything” mindset.

“Everything, all out. We're gonna hustle for every single ball and we're going to show them that we are not anyone to be messed with and we're going to compete for the state title all out,” Glaser said. “We want it more than any other team in class. And I believe that, we all believe that and so we're excited to get in there.”

"My mindset going into this and seeing what the team is, we're there to win and we're there to take it all," Petersen added. "And I think we're prepared. We're confident, we're ready to go on. We just got to make it happen now."

In other news: current Creighton and former Papio outside hitter Norah Sis, older sister of current Papio senior Anna Sis, was seen with a boot on her left foot at Wednesday night's match.