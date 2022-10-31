VOLLEYBALL: Platteview swept by GICC in District C1-3 final

Platteview was swept (12-25, 19-25, 17-25) at Grand Island Central Catholic in the District C1-3 final on Saturday, Oct. 29.

With the loss, the Trojans' (19-15) season comes to a close.

Five different Crusaders had at least four kills, led by senior Gracie Woods with nine, who added four aces.

Without any seniors, the Trojans expect to be able to build off their success this year, but also look back at what could have been.

"We go back and we look at our schedule and say, this was the game that we should have won," Platteview head coach Shae Speth said. "Injuries or not, this was a game that we should have won that next year on our schedule, that has to be circled as that's a win, so that we can not be a 14th seed so that we can be higher and give ourselves to better shot to get (to state)."

"I think this season was really good," junior Lexi Hans added. "We're a really young team. We're having everyone returning. So that's really helpful. But yeah, I'm proud of this team and how far we've come."

Without seniors, co-captains Hans and fellow junior libero Hannah Tagel have taken on a leadership role for the Trojans.

"They've done a great job," said sophomore Abree Plueger, who also stepped up for Platteview. "My coach has complimented them saying they're one of the best captains she's ever had. And they're only juniors which is great."

As a sophomore, Plueger added she looks at what Hans and Tagel have done and strives for the same.

"This summer, we really decided that this year, we're going to work as a team," Hans said. "Me and Hannah are the captains this year and we just confer with all the juniors, we get inside information, like we're just all together in a big family."

Platteview 3, Ashland-Greenwood 0

“Insane” passing and the outside hitting partnership of Lexi Hans and Abree Plueger led Platteview to a sweep (25-8, 25-19, 25-21) of Ashland-Greenwood in the Subdistrict C1-2 final at home on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Like in the Subdistrict semifinal, when she finished with 14 kills, Trojans junior Lexi Hans took over with six kills. But sophomore Abree Plueger (five kills) was also a key part of a comfortable 25-8 first set win.

Head coach Shae Speth was worried her Trojans would be tight at a wound-up Platteview High School Gym, but they were anything but. Spotless in hitting (zero hitting errors), the Trojans cruised.

“We passed extremely well in the first set. It kind of fell apart a little bit. I'm not sure if it was just losing focus as the match went on,” Speth said. “But I felt like the first set we really just focused on getting our platform to the ball, making sure that we give our setters the best possible ball so that they can just feed our hitters.”

Speth especially thought junior libero Hannah Tagel, also a co-captain with Hans, passed “pretty well” Tuesday night and also recorded several digs.

“I think our right side defense, with Clara Carlson and Ainsley Vanosdall we knew that their setter dumped a lot,” Speth said. “I don't think she scored on us once today which is big, but we were constantly talking about that because I never want to setter to score points on us. Ainsley and Clara were really good about picking that up. Hannah was really good also about just reading that ahead of time and playing for that and then adjusting from there.”

Hans was a little more enthusiastic about the passing.

“The passing tonight was insane. Hannah had dimes all night long and Ainsley and Clara, their setting was great. They were putting them up and it was just a great ball to swing at,” Hans said.

Ashland-Greenwood put up more of a fight in the second set, but Platteview was able to emerge with a 25-19 win. Hans put up seven kills, and the team was up to 10 aces.

The Trojans got off to a slow start in the third set, with three hitting errors as they fell behind 8-3 and called timeout early.

A 9-2 run for Platteview pushed them ahead 12-10, and the Trojans were able to see out a 25-21 win in the third set.

Hans and Plueger, who recorded the match-winner, combined for 31 kills.

“We had a shorter right side block on both of us,” Hans said. “So that was really helpful. And then they were giving us line pretty much the whole night. So working out again, and then they started blocking us line. So we started hitting sharper hitting straight down to the court or six.”

“When I hit it it's very obvious if you can see the block or not, but my libero Hannah was helping me a lot with giving me shots and zones and like telling me if the block was up or not, so that was super helpful and like giving me the cue to like just swing away,” Plueger added.

Along with Hans and Plueger, Brooklyn Stehlik and Kate Roseland added five kills each, and Vanosdall served up five aces.

The Trojans earned an appearance in the District final.

“It's really exciting. I've never been to a district title before, so this is new for me,” Hans said. “But having the home crowd is another environment. It's great. I think their energy just kept ours up and it's really great.”

Speth also said the home crowd on Tuesday night, and throughout the season, was “awesome.”

“We know that we might not get that opportunity (to host a subdistrict) again,” Speth said. “So take advantage of it. Our students section is always awesome. Our Trojan vision board is awesome.”

Platteview 3, Conestoga 0

Platteview was led by the hot hand of junior Lexi Hans in a sweep of Conestoga in the semifinals of Subdistrict C1-2 on Monday, Oct. 24.

The junior outside hitter recorded 14 kills and three aces as the Trojans won comfortably (25-15, 25-20, 25-11) to advance to the Subdistrict final against Ashland-Greenwood, who swept Bellevue Cornerstone the match before.

“They (Conestoga) really gave us lines. So we were working out all night and deep corners were really open. They played a rotation defense, which we haven't seen this year. So that was really helpful,” Hans said.

Hans did record just two kills in the first set, but the Trojans started strong, winning by 10 points.

“She's a pretty self motivated athlete. She expects perfection of herself,” Platteview head coach Shae Speth said. “Lexi, she's a pretty special player. She makes everybody around her better and even when she's struggling, we want to get her the ball because that’s the performance that she can get for us.”

The junior added that determination and control from the team allowed the Trojans to really turn it on.

In the second set, Hans had four kills, and was just ahead of teammates Brooklyn Stehlik and Abree Plueger with five kills through two sets. But the Trojans won by just five points, and Hans said they “really just started working” in the third.

The Trojans eased through the third set, 25-11, continuing to rack up the aces, which ended at 14 for the match. Speth said their ability and the positioning of the Cougars both contributed to their success at the service line.

“We were trying to definitely target their weaker passers,” Speth said.

After previously missing more often than not throughout the season, the Trojans “did better” Monday night.

“I thought we just did a better job of hitting our targets and targeting the right people and just making them have to move and not just right on their platforms where they could do whatever they wanted,” Speth said.