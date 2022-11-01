VOLLEYBALL: Previewing matchups for Titans, Monarchs in state quarterfinals

Papillion-La Vista has returned to the state tournament after missing out last year, while Papio South arrives in Lincoln looking to begin their title defense on Wednesday.

The No. 1 Titans (30-5), looking to defend their near-perfect championship run last year (40-0, lost just four sets), will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday against No. 8 Omaha Marian at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Crusaders defeated No. 6 Gretna in five sets to get back to the state tournament.

Papio South previously defeated the Crusaders in three sets in the Bellevue West Invitational all the way back on Aug. 26.

Crusaders senior middle blocker Amanda Loschen ranks first in Class A in blocks (89), third in hitting percentage (.371) among players with at least 13 games played and 342 attempts, and tied-eighth in kills (377). Sophomore Izzy Campbell ranks fifth in assists (975).

This season, junior Lauren Medeck and senior Stella Adeyemi both rank in the top 20 in kills in Class A, Medeck in fourth (406) and Adeyemi in 19th (305).

Medeck and senior Kenzie Dyrstad both rank in the top seven of Class A in digs (860 combined).

Sophomore Charlee Solomon is tied for ninth in Class A in service aces (55), and ranks 19th, one spot ahead of junior Kyla Dyrtad (515), in assists (544).

The No. 4 Monarchs (27-9) open at 7 p.m. against No. 5 Lincoln East (23-10), who they faced in the Papillion-La Vista Invite on Sept. 24. The Monarchs swept the Spartans in two sets.

For the Spartans, senior Brooklyn Fuchs is sixth in blocks (71) and 11th in hitting percentage (.298), while junior Shandy Faalii ranks 12th in kills (363) and 22nd in digs (331).

Junior Aaliyah Bradford has led the Spartans in assists with 1028, which is second in Class A.

Papio is led by junior Mia Tvrdy, an Oregon commit, who is tied for sixth in Nebraska in hitting percentage (.400). Tvrdy also ranks second in Class A in blocks (77) and seventh in kills (382). Sophomore Lillian Vitera joins Tvrdy in the top five of blockers with 73.

Fellow junior Morgan Glaser is 13th in Class A kills (361) and senior Anna Sis ranks 42nd (219).

Another junior, setter Reagan Hickey, ranks eighth in all classes for assists (978), and sophomore Karlyn Francis ranks 12th in Class A with 53 service aces and 24th in digs (328).