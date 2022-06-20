VOLLEYBALL: Sis helps USA win gold, prepares for sophomore season at Creighton

A graduate of Papillion-La Vista High School, current Creighton University rising sophomore Norah Sis was a difference maker for USA Volleyball Under-21 National Team in winning the goal medal in the U21 Pan American Cup in Mexico last week.

“I’m not surprised,” Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “We’ve been able to see over the past year what a great athlete and great player, and how mentally resilient Norah is."

"The really cool thing is, like so many of our players in our program, she’s just such a great young woman, and it’s fun to see her get to be on that stage and do so well," Booth added.

As a qualifier for the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship, the Pan American Cup was a huge success for the American team and for Sis, as they won the gold medal with a 3-1 win (25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14) over Argentina on June 12.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Sis said. “I think it did finally set in after we won and we cheered. We went back to the locker room and we were all celebrating with gold medals and eating pizza, and that was the best part actually. Just a last little hurrah, we were all celebrating all the work that we put in. Just to see all of it come together was so cool.”

Sis finished the tournament with 30 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and three aces with a hitting percentage of .286. Her best game came in a sweep of Canada (25-17, 25-19, 25-22) on June 8 in which she had ten points on eight kills and two blocks.

“It’s obviously something that not a lot of people get to experience, so I’m super blessed and thankful that I got this opportunity,” Sis said. “Being able to play against the best people in the world, or at least (the Americas), and to be able to play with new players that I’ve never played with before and new coaches. I learned so much, not only from the coaches but also from the players. … I learned a lot about myself as a player with confidence and all the things that come with that over the past couple of weeks, so that was a huge takeaway for me.”

Booth broke the exciting news of Sis’ first selection to the USA national team, though Sis was “unsure at first.” Booth said Sis didn’t try out for the team, but USA Volleyball assistant coach Erin Virtue called the Creighton head coach to express interest. Booth gave Sis the pros and cons, but ultimately left the decision up to Sis with her support.

“I was super excited and super honored, obviously, but I was kind of unsure,” Sis said. “It wasn’t my comfort zone to do anything like this, but I'm so glad that I did. (It was an) unreal experience and being able to represent our country is something that is an unreal experience and doesn’t really make sense in my head sometimes that we got to do that. I’m so glad, it’s such an honor, and cool that we got to play for something so much bigger than ourselves.”

After training for two weeks in Louisiana, the team traveled to La Paz, Mexico, where they competed in the Pan American Cup. John Svehla, who was an assistant coach at Papillion-La Vista for Sis’ freshman year and head coach for her junior and senior seasons, offered his support as well before the cup tournament.

Before she made the team, Svehla said his message was to trust herself.

“That’s always been a thing of mine when coaching, trust the process," Svehla said. "(I told her) you know what you’ve been taught, and go out and perform. Mistakes are going to happen, but don’t dwell on them, move on. And then after she made the team, it was like, now have fun, go out and compete.”

With an “amazing” team that “wanted (the gold medal) so badly for each other,” Sis said it was never about individuals.

“We were playing for each other, we were playing for our country,” she said. “And that’s something that I just hope other people can experience, something like that, because it was absolutely unreal.”

After she won gold, Svehla sent her a quote from John Gordon: “There’s nothing more powerful than a humble person with a servant’s heart and warrior spirit who is driven by a bigger purpose.”

“I told her that I think this (quote) reflects who you are to a tee,” Svehla said. “She’s so humble. Obviously, in high school at Papillion, people knew who she was, whether it was walking in the hallway or going to volleyball matches or being honored for being an Under Armor All-American. And for some people, it can go to your head… that’s definitely not Norah. She’s always been the hardest worker on the team.”

Svehla added that being a fan instead of a coach makes him feel like a proud dad.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her and what she’s accomplished,” he said. “Watching her was like being a proud dad… how she represents herself and what she does, it’s just rewarding as a coach to be a small part of that.”

Priscilla O’Dowd, who was an assistant coach for three of Sis’ years at Papillion and is now the head volleyball coach, is “beyond proud of her.”

“I never doubt anything that she has accomplished,” O’Dowd said. “I know she’s capable of even doing more… No words can describe how proud I am of her.”

The experience with the national team made Sis “motivated even more” as she prepares for her sophomore season at Creighton.

“I’m super excited to get back and start training,” she said. “We’re all super pumped to have a really good year, we have really high goals for ourselves… You get that feeling of getting a gold medal and you just want to do it all over again. I’m super excited to get back in (the gym) working with everyone and all my teammates were so sweet, they’re reaching out the whole time and just congratulating me.”

From talking with Booth, Sis said her head coach told her that success at that level can create jealousy for some teams, but that wasn’t the case for Sis and her Creighton teammates.

“Everyone on our team was just so happy for me and always reaching out, asking how they could watch. It was so awesome,” Sis said.

She said those same teammates (along with her coaches) were the biggest thing that helped her adjust to the college level and thrive.

In her freshman season at Creighton, Sis led the Bluejays with 435 kills in 35 games played (started all). She finished third with 343 digs, finished second in hitting percentage (.261) among Bluejays with at least 100 sets played, and led the team with 492.5 points.

Coming in as a freshman, Booth expected Sis to be a six rotation player, but noted having one of those players as tall as Sis (six-foot-two) is “hard to find.”

“We knew she was really high character, but to think of the freshman year that she had, I can’t say that I anticipated that she would have the year that she did,” Booth said. “And one of the things that we really worked on was taking more risks… We had two star freshmen (last fall), I think they both had a great confidence about them, but they also had a lot of humility. They can look at the game and say, ‘I’m pretty good at this, but I need to get better at that.’ And I think that’s a really special trait that bodes well for her in the future.”

“They make it very easy to be confident on the court and to go out swinging,” Sis said, adding that aside from a “little bit” at the beginning, even as a freshman she “wasn’t scared to make a mistake.”

After a season themed as breaking barriers that saw them finish 31-4 and make the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Sis and the Bluejays “want to go places that we’ve never been before.”

“I think that’s gonna carry over into this year as well,” she said. “We’re bringing in a lot of new people coming in, a lot of talent. And we’re just excited to see where it takes us. There’s no reason why we can’t go places that we’ve never gone before. So that’s really exciting and also very motivating.”

Moving into her sophomore season, Booth expects Sis to “carry more load for us” and that she has made strides in her passing.

“She’s going to be a target on a lot of people’s scouting reports, so that will be a new challenge for her,” Booth said. “But Norah is a great team player… Her ultimate individual goal is to see the team go far, and that’s one of the reasons that I think she fits well in our culture at Creighton.”

“I think Norah can achieve whatever she sets out to (do),” Svehla said. ““I’m just super excited to see where she goes from here. The sky’s the limit.”

Before her career at Creighton, Sis was a highly-decorated but “not heavily recruited” prospect according to Svehla.

“She’s always been very composed, she didn’t let much bother her,” Svehla said. “And I told her that’s her greatest asset… The other thing is there wasn’t a player that worked harder than Norah at Papillion. She was 100 percent dedicated to the weight room, getting stronger, faster, more explosive.”

O’Dowd concurred about Sis’ work ethic, and added that the “thing that makes her stand out” is that she is “beyond coachable.”

Svehla added that he could see that Sis had a “mindset to go further than just being a stud at the high school level.”

As a stand-out high jumper and former soccer player, Svehla said Sis “loves competition” and hard work that helps drive the interest of the community.

“And I think when you add those things together, with her mindset and what she wants to accomplish,” he said. “We’ve had conversations about that, that anything is possible. As far as the community and the sport, people know who Norah is and I think what people appreciate is how humble she is, and she’s not gonna go flaunt it or brag about it. She just appreciates it, but knows that there’s more work to do.”

“Another thing about Norah, beyond volleyball, she’s just an overall great person,” O’Dowd added. “She’s very humble, she’s not going to be the one to brag or be selfish at all. She’s just beyond humble and goes about what she needs to do.”

“(The support) was unreal,” Sis said. “So many people were reaching out asking so many questions about (the Pan American Cup). I loved it. And they were so excited for me. And it was just really cool to know that even though I’m not playing for Papillion anymore, everybody's still cheering us on, all of us who are playing in college. So it's really cool to see.”

"That's the fun of being local," Booth said. “Everyone that has worked with Norah, from her high school coaches, to her teachers, to her AD, to her club coaches, the people I know, they all love Norah. So it's fun to see them rallying.”

O’Dowd also thinks that Sis’ success will allow the Monarchs program to continue to grow.

“(Her success) shows our players who are currently involved in the program and the ones who are coming up in the middle school and elementary shows them that they are capable of doing so much more and are capable just like Norah to accomplish things, to participate on the USA team, to go play for a great college team… Norah’s just one example of how successful you can be when you put in the hard work.”

O’Dowd added that the “young kids know her, look up to her. So it’s been really cool to see people just supporting her through social media, and even in person. Everyone’s talking about her and what she’s accomplishing. She’s definitely made a big impact within our community.”

When there’s the opportunity, O’Dowd hopes to have Sis visit the current Monarchs, especially as her younger sister, Anna, is a rising senior. The Monarchs also will have to coordinate schedules but plan on seeing Norah in action for the Bluejays.

“So there’s still a connection and Norah comes to the games when she’s able to support the program and her sister. So that’s always cool to see that she’s coming back and still a part of the program,” O’Dowd said. “She’s just an overall great person on and off the court.”

