VOLLEYBALL: Titans and Monarchs fill All-Sarpy County first team

Papillion-La Vista South, three-time Class A champions in four years, and Papio, state semifinalists this year, make up the entire All-Sarpy County first team.

Outside of the Titans and Monarchs, several players from the other teams in the county emerged as valuable players for their teams. Here are the first and second All-Sarpy County teams as selected by the Times.

First Team

OH - Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South

Titans senior, committed to Hawaii, racked up 351 kills as Papio South won their second straight Class A title and third in four years. Adeyemi was 10th in Class A in hitting percentage (.305).

OH - Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South

The second of the state-champion Titans starting outside hitters, the South Dakota commit was third in Class A with 461 kills. Medeck also totaled 482 digs, fifth in Class A, and was 13th in hitting percentage (.284).

OH - Morgan Glaser, Papillion-La Vista

Junior Monarch was ninth in Class A with 383 kills, and also contributed 29 total blocks as Papio made the state semifinals.

MH - Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista

Oregon commit finished seventh in Class A with 403 kills, and racked up 84 total blocks for the Monarchs, ranking second.

MH - Lillian Vitera, Papillion-La Vista

Papio junior ranked third in Class A with 80 total blocks, and added 134 kills, one of which was the match winner in the Monarchs’ quarterfinal win over Lincoln East.

S - Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista

With 1,049 assists, Monarchs junior ranked sixth in Nebraska, providing for hitters Glaser and Tvrdy.

L/DS - Kenzie Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South

Rutgers commit totaled 497 digs and was a senior leader for the state-champion Titans.

Second Team

OH - Elle Heckenlively, Gretna

Sophomore three-sport athlete led the Dragons with 346 kills and 56 aces. Heckenlively was also in the top three in blocks, digs and serve receptions.

OH - Abree Plueger, Platteview

Sophomore led the Trojans with 272 kills and 53 aces as Platteview reached the District C1-3 final. Plueger also had 19 total blocks and 201 digs.

OH - Kayla Eggiman, Bellevue West

Junior Thunderbird ranked 14th in Class A with 53 service aces, and led her team with 331 kills and 511 serve receptions. Eggiman was also second at Bellevue West with 261 digs.

MH - Kate Rosland, Platteview

Rosland, a junior, was seventh in Class C1 in hitting percentage (.301), recorded 194 kills and led the Trojans with 38 total blocks (11 solo).

MH - Morgan Bode, Papillion-La Vista South

Titans junior stepped up in big moments as Papio South won their third title in four years. Bode had 160 kills and 46 total blocks

S - Rylee Craig, Bellevue East

Chieftains senior was fourth in Class A with 69 service aces, and eclipsed 1,000 career assists with a 609-assist season.

L/DS - Faith Frame, Gretna

Junior commit to Cincinnati ranked fourth in Class A with 491 digs. Frame also had a team-high 438 serve receptions (without a recorded error), and added 44 assists and 30 service aces.

Honorable mentions

Bellevue East: Lilly Gulley, Erica Nickisch, Mack Reimer, Mya Weber. Bellevue West: Madison Emery. Cornerstone Christian: Addy Boltz, Jada Matson, Ella Hood. Gretna: Hayden Hart, Cassie Stones, Nyah Potthoff. Omaha Gross: Maria Connealy. Papillion-La Vista: Karlyn Francis, Anna Sis. Papillion-La Vista South: Ava Greene, Charlee Solomon. Platteview: Lexi Hans, Brooklyn Stehlik, Ainsley Vanosdall.