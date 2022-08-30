VOLLEYBALL: Titans avenge first loss in two years in championship rematch

The Papillion-La Vista South High School gym was filled to the brim with energy on Tuesday night.

It wasn't just the almost entirely full student section, nor was it the fact that the Titans were in a state championship rematch against Millard West. The night was also the chance for the Papio South volleyball team to do something they rarely have to do - avenge a loss.

The first set started out slow for the Titans, going down 4-0 before head coach Katie Tarman called a timeout.

Whatever was said in the huddle must have worked, as Papio South stormed back in dominant fashion to win the first set 25-17.

Although Millard West put up a better fight in the second set, the Titans never relinquished the lead and won 25-21 to take a 2-0 match lead.

The third set of the night turned out to be the most back and forth, with both teams taking the lead at one point. It came down to the wire, and ended in all too familiar territory for Papio South - winning the final set 25-23, and swept the match 3-0.

Tarman said it was actually a relief when the Titans dropped the match to Millard West on Aug. 27.

“It was nice this past weekend, honestly, to get the monkey off our back a little bit, and it relieved some pressure for our kids,” Tarman said. “It allowed them to be the aggressor, and feel like they could get back into the swing of it and make this their team.”

She said the message during the team’s timeout during the match was to continue to be the aggressor and stay in control.

“We are starting to put things together a little bit, which is a nice feeling, and they honestly needed to feel that a little bit,” Tarman said.

Next up for the Titans is a home match on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Bellevue West.