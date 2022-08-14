VOLLEYBALL: Titans have high expectations as defending state champions

The defending state champion Papillion-La Vista South Titans head into the volleyball season with very high expectations and similar goals.

“We have a goal of maxing out to our highest potential as a unit,” head coach Katie Tarman said. “If we can do this, these girls have the ability to reach all their goals they set out to achieve.”

The Titans have won two state championships in the last three years, but their most dominant of the two was last year. With a final record of 40-0, Papio South won the championship in straight sets against Millard West and lost just four sets the entire season.

From that team, the Titans will have to replace four seniors who played in at least 89 sets out of 100.

Harlei Cole played in the most sets (99) and led the team in digs (502). Emma O’Neill played in 89 sets, blocking 63 shots and picking up 166 kills and 104 digs.

Ava LeGrand had 39 aces and set records with 1,109 assists in 98 sets played. Tessa Arnold played in 93 sets, racking up 35 aces and 196 digs.

Replacing those four will certainly be a tough task, but Tarman expects seniors Stella Adeyemi and Kenzie Dyrstad, and junior Lauren Medeck to play major roles for the Titans this season as leaders.

Last year, Adeyemi played in 98 sets, leading the team with 387 kills with a hitting percentage of .344. The Hawai’i commit also added 12 digs, 12 blocks and three assists.

Fellow senior Dyrstad played in 99 sets, and was second on the team in aces (37) and fourth in digs (280).

Medeck played in 98 sets, ranking second for the Titans in kills (379) and digs (367), and third in blocks (38).

The three returning players will be key for Papio South, but Tarman said the rest of the team will be even more important than previously.

“Even more than before, it will take great efforts from the entire group to reach the success we are striving for,” Tarman said.

Other key returning players are junior Morgan Bode (98 sets played, 151 kills, .342 hitting percentage, 51 blocks and 44 digs) and senior Shealie Wiebers (92 sets played, 127 kills, 12 blocks and 72 digs).

As the team heads into the season, they will also need to build chemistry.

“As with any team at the beginning of the season, we will have to learn how to play together and build chemistry and have complete buy in,” Tarman said.

Tarman highlighted replacing LeGrand as the biggest challenge the Titans face this year.

“With new setters comes new challenges as we will be training them in this new role,” Tarman said. “Ava LeGrand set for us for three years so they have big shoes to fill, however I am truly confident that our new setters are very capable and ready to lead the way.”

The Titans season will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18, with a jamboree exhibition against Wahoo (6 p.m.) and Elkhorn North (7 p.m.) in Elkhorn. The regular season starts in the Bellevue West invitational Aug. 26-27, with the home opener against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.