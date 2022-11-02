VOLLEYBALL: Titans hold off late third-set rally in quarterfinal sweep of Marian

LINCOLN – No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South held off a fierce Omaha Marian third-set rally in a sweep (25-13, 25-14, 27-25) of the Crusaders in the state quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

Titans head coach Katie Tarman, a graduate of Marian, said the defending champion Titans did a “good job” serving in the first two sets.

Although No. 8 Marian kept things close early in both sets, the errors piled up and Papio South attacked their middles.

“They have some really good middles and we needed to get them out of system as much as possible,” Tarman said. “That was our plan. And I think we did that pretty well in the first two sets.”

By getting the middles, including senior Amanda Loschen, who leads the Crusaders in several stat categories, out of the system, the Titans were able to limit Marian.

Tarman added that they knew the Crusaders would be uncomfortable heading into the third, and the Titans had to fight off a furious rally.

As the set played out, the Titans used up all their subs and were without senior libero Kenzie Dyrstad late.

“We had kids that don't usually play back row, play back row in those last couple moments,” Tarman said. “It's a little scary and our libero was out of there, but at the same time we had confidence in them and they had confidence in themselves that they were going to do it, so it's good for them.”

Tarman added that Papio South prepares for tough moments.

“Any stressful situation is good for us. And we practice those stressful situations so that when they come up in a game, we're not that freaked out,” she said. “It doesn't mean that it's easy, because it's never easy. But they came through and I'm proud of them.”

Junior Lauren Medeck led the Titans with 16 digs, 13 kills, and four aces. Fellow junior Morgan Bode led with five blocks, and Charlee Solomon had 21 assists.

In the semifinals on Friday, the Titans will face either Papillion-La Vista or Lincoln East. Tarman doesn’t have a preference who they face.

“The mindset is that we're trying to max ourselves out we're trying to play at our highest level, every time and it doesn't really matter who's on the other side of the net.”