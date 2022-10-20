VOLLEYBALL: Titans hold off 'tremendous' Westside to repeat as Metro Champions

It was twice as nice for Papillion-La Vista South on Thursday night, as they won their second straight Metro Conference Championship with a four-set win (25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22) over Omaha Westside.

The Titans had also defeated the Warriors in a five-set battle on senior night, Sept. 20 and in two sets during the Papillion-La Vista Invite on Sept. 24.

After losing the third set on Thursday, senior Stella Adeyemi, who led the team with 18 kills, said the Titans wanted to put the match away before going five sets again.

“I just think after that set that we lost we just were kind of like, let's just get it done, let's just do it now. That's really what our drive came from,” the Hawaii commit said.

The first set was the biggest difference between the teams in the match, a 25-19 win for the Titans. Adeyemi said the Warriors did a “good job picking up our shots,” and head coach Katie Tarman added that the start was “very good” and set the tone.

“Westside did a nice job of chipping away and keeping it close, but I think (the good first set) gave us the edge,” Tarman said.

In a 25-23 second-set win, Morgan Bode continued to compliment Adeyemi and fellow junior and South Dakota commit Lauren Medeck. Bode finished with 14 kills, and said she was able to remain consistent.

“I think that I was able to remain consistent throughout the match,” Bode said. “I mean, obviously our team goes up and down, but I think I was one person who was able to remain consistent and be reliable on the team.”

The junior middle blocker recently had a stand-out performance against cross-town rivals Papio, and said her mindset is to lift up her teammates in big games.

“My mindset is just lifting up my teammates, doing the best I can to create that team mentality, team over self, and just like being the best I can to put my teammates into a better place,” Bode said. “Honestly, it's challenging to keep that mindset sometimes when we're facing these big teams, but it's just going to help us so much during state and districts when we're facing big competitors. It's really going to carry us through.”

After losing the third set, Tarman said there weren’t any nerves, as the team often focuses on keeping composure.

“In that second-to-last set, I'm proud of how they responded,” Tarman said. “Westside is a tremendous team. They have tremendous strengths in many areas, and it's always super fun to play them, so I'm really happy with how they (the Titans) responded.”

Westside fought back late in the fourth set, trimming a 23-18 deficit to just one. But a pair of kills, the last from junior Ava Greene, led the Titans to a 25-22 win to close out their second straight Metro Championship.

“It's awesome,” Tarman said. “It's amazing. These kids have worked really hard. They've made a lot of adjustments. We've had a lot of adversity this year, we've had a lot of injuries. And so for them to kind of be putting it together at the right time is really cool to see.”

She added that while the Titans “didn’t start the season this way,” it’s special to win in a “hard state” for volleyball.

“It was just something we really wanted from the beginning so just getting it is extra special to us and it makes us feel like all our hard work is really paying off,” Adeyemi added.

The Titans will continue postseason play by hosting District A1 beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when they will face either Omaha Westview or Benson. Considering the talent lost after last year’s 40-0 championship, Bode said it shows their hard work.

“Honestly, coming off of last year, just like the talent that we lost that last year, it's just showing how hard we have worked so hard this year. I mean, our themes build in the dark, and we really, truly have we really built on the dark to shine on stage,” she said.