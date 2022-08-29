VOLLEYBALL: Titans lose first match in 658 days; Monarchs start out 3-3

Papio South lost their first match in 658 days on Saturday, Aug. 27, while Papio started the season at .500 after the opening weekend.

Both Titans and Monarchs competed in the Bellevue West tournament on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27.

The Titans came into the season as the defending state champions after finishing 40-0 last year, but lost four seniors who were vital to their success.

In the opening match against Millard South, Titans head coach Katie Tarman said they “had to get the jitters out” in the first set against the Patriots.

After falling behind early in the set, the Titans stormed back to win 25-20, and took the second set 25-14 for their first match win of the season.

“I think they just settled in a little bit and decided to play their game as a team,” Tarman said. “It just takes time to learn how to stay composed and to stay concentrated and focused.”

Tarman added that the Patriots brought momentum and were vocal, but the Titans “decided to just play our game.”

Seniors Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck combined for 17 kills, and Tarman will depend on both throughout the season.

“We have a very well-rounded team, but those two, as our outside hitters, are gonna get a lot of offense, they just are in that position,” Tarman said. “They’re gonna lead by example a lot. And I think it’s going to bring the level of play up for many of our kids, especially (sophomore) Charlee Solomon, she’s one of our setters. Kyla Dyrstad, she’s another one of our setters, and those two players and specifically Medeck and Stella are going to elevate our game all the way around.”

Dropping just four sets all of 2021, Papio South lost a set each to Marian (25-17, 22-25, 25-16) and Western Christian (Hull, Ia.) (25-19, 22-25, 25-22) in their other Friday games.

On Saturday, the Titans cruised past Elkhorn North in two sets (25-14, 25-21), but then faced Millard West, who they defeated in the 2021 state championship match.

The Wildcats came out of the first set with a tight 30-28 win, and the Titans fell 25-22 in the second set as well. With the loss, the Titans lost their first match since the 2020 championship match against Elkhorn South on Nov. 7, 2020, and at the same time equaled their total number of set losses from last year.

The Titans rounded out the weekend with a three-set win (25-19, 17-25, 25-15) over the Monarchs, who came in after a two-set loss to Omaha Westside (16-25, 17-25) and a narrow two-set win over Marian (25-22, 26-24) earlier on Saturday.

Tarman said the Titans’ number one goal is to stay focused as a unit and not let any outside noise enter into the team.

“That’s gonna just take constant learning because they are high school girls and they hear a lot, so it’s just a constant conversation and teaching them to just be together and they’ve got to be a unit,” Tarman said. “If we separate in any way, that’s where we’ll let that distraction in.”

The Titans start the season 5-1, while the Monarchs split their six matches, winning the first two on Friday over Waverly (25-17, 25-18) and Duchesne (25-8, 25-15) in two sets each before losing in three to Elkhorn North (26-24, 23-25, 22-25).

Next up for the Monarchs are home matches against Bellevue West on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. (after the Times’ print deadline) and Omaha Westside on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.

The Titans, meanwhile, host Millard West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and face Bellevue West away on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Platteview began their season with a three-set win (25-19, 25-18, 25-16) over Ralston on the road on Thursday, Aug. 25. Next up for the Trojans is a triangular at Roncalli Catholic with York on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and a tournament at Columbus Scotus on Saturday, Sept. 3.