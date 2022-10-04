VOLLEYBALL: Titans rivalry win over Monarchs 'important' ahead of busy weekend

The No. 1 Titans came out on top over the No. 3 Monarchs on the road in the crosstown rivalry that “matters a lot” at raucous Papillion-La Vista High North Gym on Oct. 4.

Heading into a busy weekend, hosting the nationally-televised GEICO Volleyball Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Papio South head coach Katie Tarman said Tuesday night’s four-set win (22-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18) was “important for us.”

“We needed to just stay focused on playing Papillion tonight,” she said. “First of all, it’s Papillion, and we love playing Papillion. No matter what, they always give us a hard time. And secondly, it matters. I mean, this game matters a lot.”

“This environment is amazing,” Monarchs head coach Priscilla Petersen added. “The community really comes together for these games. Great environment, the players love it, we really feed off that energy from both of the student sections. And it’s just nice to see everyone come together and all the support that we have too.”

Papio South came into the match ranked No. 1 in Class A, with Papio close behind. However, it was the Monarchs who went ahead early by winning a tight first set 25-22.

Even in the eventual loss, Petersen said her team “stayed together.”

“We definitely competed at a high level throughout the whole game,” Petersen said. “We had a few things fall apart. We weren’t consistent, but overall I’m really proud of how the girls played and competed tonight.”

Even in the first-set loss, the Titans were led by Lauren Medeck and Morgan Bode with nine combined kills. Bode might sometimes be overshadowed by Medeck and senior Stella Adeyemi, but held her own on Tuesday with ten kills and five blocks.

“I think the most I can credit to my team is the energy and the positivity that I bring to the team, not just the playing side,” Bode said. “I think that I can be the best teammate and bring out the best in my teammates, and I love being able to see that and helping them out to reach their potential.”

After losing the first set, the Titans cruised in the second, 25-13, as Bode was up to seven kills and the Monarchs hurt themselves with seven attacking errors.

The Monarchs went on a 4-0 run in the middle of set three to take a 10-9 lead, and the teams went back-and-forth as the set was tied at 23. But back-to-back kills by Medeck, who was dealing with a swollen knee and a rolled ankle, finished a 25-23 Titans set win.

“She’s a fighter,” Tarman said. “She’ll play hurt and you won’t even know it, might be what happened (tonight).”

Medeck had surgery that Tarman said was supposed to keep her out “almost all season,” but the senior outside hitter recovered “so quickly” that she was able to play in club matches as early as May.

The errors continued to stack up for Papio in the fourth set, and Adeyemi also started to rack up the kills. Adeyemi, Medeck and Bode combined for 38 kills in the match as the Titans won the fourth set with some comfort, 25-18.

“It’s awesome,” Bode said. “The school spirit and everything that we have coming from, it was just so fun playing out there, especially because we are so close, we have so many of these girls on our club teams and playing against them. It’s good to see them on the other side of the net.”

Heading into their national invitational, beginning with a home game against Skyview (Idaho) at 4 p.m. on Friday, broadcast on ESPNU, Bode said the Titans (22-4) are “totally pumped.”

“This win totally contributed to that, and we were overwhelmed with everything, but this just completely shifted our momentum in such a positive way,” Bode said.

The Monarchs (17-6), meanwhile, also face tough opposition in a triangular at Omaha Marian with Lincoln Pius X on Thursday. On Tuesday, Mia Tvrdy and Morgan Glaser had 13 kills each, while Anna Sis added 10.