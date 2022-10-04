VOLLEYBALL: Titans rivalry win over Monarchs 'important' ahead of busy weekend

The No. 1 Titans came out on top over the No. 3 Monarchs on the road in the crosstown rivalry that “matters a lot” at raucous Papillion-La Vista High North Gym on Oct. 4.
Heading into a busy weekend, hosting the nationally-televised GEICO Volleyball Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Papio South head coach Katie Tarman said Tuesday night’s four-set win (22-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18) was “important for us.”
“We needed to just stay focused on playing Papillion tonight,” she said. “First of all, it’s Papillion, and we love playing Papillion. No matter what, they always give us a hard time. And secondly, it matters. I mean, this game matters a lot.”
“This environment is amazing,” Monarchs head coach Priscilla Petersen added. “The community really comes together for these games. Great environment, the players love it, we really feed off that energy from both of the student sections. And it’s just nice to see everyone come together and all the support that we have too.”
Papio South came into the match ranked No. 1 in Class A, with Papio close behind. However, it was the Monarchs who went ahead early by winning a tight first set 25-22.
Even in the eventual loss, Petersen said her team “stayed together.”
“We definitely competed at a high level throughout the whole game,” Petersen said. “We had a few things fall apart. We weren’t consistent, but overall I’m really proud of how the girls played and competed tonight.”
Even in the first-set loss, the Titans were led by Lauren Medeck and Morgan Bode with nine combined kills. Bode might sometimes be overshadowed by Medeck and senior Stella Adeyemi, but held her own on Tuesday with ten kills and five blocks.
“I think the most I can credit to my team is the energy and the positivity that I bring to the team, not just the playing side,” Bode said. “I think that I can be the best teammate and bring out the best in my teammates, and I love being able to see that and helping them out to reach their potential.”
After losing the first set, the Titans cruised in the second, 25-13, as Bode was up to seven kills and the Monarchs hurt themselves with seven attacking errors.
The Monarchs went on a 4-0 run in the middle of set three to take a 10-9 lead, and the teams went back-and-forth as the set was tied at 23. But back-to-back kills by Medeck, who was dealing with a swollen knee and a rolled ankle, finished a 25-23 Titans set win.
“She’s a fighter,” Tarman said. “She’ll play hurt and you won’t even know it, might be what happened (tonight).”
Medeck had surgery that Tarman said was supposed to keep her out “almost all season,” but the senior outside hitter recovered “so quickly” that she was able to play in club matches as early as May.
The errors continued to stack up for Papio in the fourth set, and Adeyemi also started to rack up the kills. Adeyemi, Medeck and Bode combined for 38 kills in the match as the Titans won the fourth set with some comfort, 25-18.
“It’s awesome,” Bode said. “The school spirit and everything that we have coming from, it was just so fun playing out there, especially because we are so close, we have so many of these girls on our club teams and playing against them. It’s good to see them on the other side of the net.”
Heading into their national invitational, beginning with a home game against Skyview (Idaho) at 4 p.m. on Friday, broadcast on ESPNU, Bode said the Titans (22-4) are “totally pumped.”
“This win totally contributed to that, and we were overwhelmed with everything, but this just completely shifted our momentum in such a positive way,” Bode said.
The Monarchs (17-6), meanwhile, also face tough opposition in a triangular at Omaha Marian with Lincoln Pius X on Thursday. On Tuesday, Mia Tvrdy and Morgan Glaser had 13 kills each, while Anna Sis added 10.
Papillion La-Vista South celebrates during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi (right) receives a serve while fellow senior Kenzie Dyrstad (middle, No. 5) and junior Lauren Medeck look on during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South volleyball seniors (from left: Kenzie Dyrstad, Shealie Wiebers, Stella Adeyemi, Ava Greene and Olivia Brodersen) before their five-set win over Omaha Westside on senior night, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papillion La-Vista South celebrates during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papio South huddles during a timeout during their two-set win over Millard South on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Bellevue West Tournament.
Papio South seniors Lauren Medeck (middle) and Stella Adeyemi (right) wait for the serve from Millard South during the Titans' two-set win on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Bellevue West Tournament.
Kenzie Drystad, senior volleyball player at Papillon-La Vista South prepares for a Millard West offense on Tuesday, Aug. 30
Papillion-La Vista South volleyball players go up to block their Millard West opponent on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Titan volleyball player Ava Greene goes for the spike on Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Millard West. Papio South won the match 3-0.
Titan volleyball player Stella Adeyemi leaps in to the air on Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Millard West.
Papio South celebrates on Tuesday, Aug. 30, after sweeping Millard 3-0, and avenging the Titans’ only loss of the season.
Papillion La-Vista South's volleyball team celebrates their 3-0 win against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30
Papillion La-Vista South's Kami Dyrstad (9) serves the ball during the third set of the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Kenzie Dyrstad (5) bumps the ball during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's head coach Katie Tarman reacts to an ace point by her team against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Stella Adeyemi (7) spikes the ball in the second set during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Ava Greene (6) spikes the ball during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Stella Adeyemi (7) serves the ball during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Kyla Dyrstad (left) and Kenzie Dyrstad (right) prepare to receive the serve during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Charlee Solomon (10) sets the ball for Ava Greene (6) during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South’s Kyla Dystad (2) watches as her little sister Kami Dyrstad (9) pass the ball to her big sister Kenzie Dyrstad (5) during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Kyla Dystad (2) attempts hit the ball over the net during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Charlie Solomon holds up one finger after winning the second set during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's head coach, Katie Tarman, speaks to her team during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi (right) receives a serve while fellow senior Kenzie Dyrstad (middle, No. 5) and junior Lauren Medeck look on during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South senior Stella Adeyemi (middle) elevates for a kill while teammates look on during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South huddles during the first set of their senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South head coach Katie Tarman during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South senior Kenzie Dyrstad prepares to serve during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South junior Lauren Medeck (middle) sends a shot over the net during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South junior Lauren Medeck serves during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South junior Kate Ligon (left, No. 15) and Shealie Wiebers attempt to block an attack during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South junior Morgan Bode (No. 8) sets during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South senior Olivia Brodersen prepares to serve during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South's student section watches the action as Kenzie Dyrstad serves in the first set during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South players stand as the students wave phone flashlights during player introductions before the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South senior Stella Adeyemi (No. 7 left) and junior Kate Ligon (right) go up for a block during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South seniors Ava Greene (No. 6, left) and Shealie Wiebers go up for a block in the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South volleyball seniors (from left: Kenzie Dyrstad, Shealie Wiebers, Stella Adeyemi, Ava Greene and Olivia Brodersen) before their five-set win over Omaha Westside on senior night, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South celebrates their five-set win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South freshman Kami Dyrstad serves during the Titans’ senior night win against Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South senior Kenzie Dyrstad (middle) with her parents Beth (left) and Corey on the Titans' senior night, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Dyrstad sisters (from left: freshman Kami, senior Kenzie and junior Kyla) during the Titans’ senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Monarchs huddle during their win over Waverly on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Bellevue West Tournament.