VOLLEYBALL: Titans surge to straight-sets win over Gretna with 25-2 run

At top-10 opponent Gretna, Papillion-La Vista South utilized a 25-2 run in a straight sets win (25-19, 25-10, 25-14) on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Titans head coach Katie Tarman admitted she was "a little worried" how her team would respond after hosting the nationally-televised GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational last Friday and Saturday.

In the first set, the Dragons surged ahead to an 18-13 lead, and Gretna head coach Mike Brandon said the Dragons were "aggressive and attacked" the Titans. Senior Maddie Johnson started with four kills, but was neutralized - along with the rest of the Gretna attack - throughout the rest of the match.

Brandon said he thought the Dragons became passive offensively and defensively as Papio South dialed up the heat with a 12-1 run to close set one (25-19) that turned into a 25-2 run over two sets.

"We didn't bring enough heat tonight. We weren't aggressive enough," the Gretna head coach said.

"(The 25-2 run) surprised me a little bit too," the Papio South head coach added. "Gretna is always a good team, and I don't think they're not a good team. I think that we learned a lot over this weekend, I think we gained a lot of confidence, and I think we've established a system that took a long time this season to establish."

The Titans won the second and third sets more comfortably, 25-10 and 25-14.

"We came out a little rocky at the beginning but they decided to make that choice and change some things up and turn on the sense of urgency," Tarman said. "I hate the idea of they have a switch that they can turn on and off. It shouldn't be a switch, just play at that level all the time, but they are high school girls."

Papio South's head coach added she was proud of the way the Titans played after they flipped the switch in response to her asking, "If this how you want this to be?"

Senior Stella Adeyemi (16 kills) and junior Lauren Medeck (10 kills, one block) led that charge, but senior Shealie Wiebers (nine kills, two blocks) and junior Morgan Bode, celebrating her birthday with six kills and two blocks, also stood out.

"I think (Bode) had .700 (hitting percentage), more than that," Tarman said. "Our ability to spread the ball to multiple players is a very key factor in our success, and it's going to be important for us to continue that down the road because we have capable hitters all the way across the board."

That road continues with the Metro Conference Tournament, played Monday-Thursday, Oct. 17-20.