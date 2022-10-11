VOLLEYBALL: Titans surge to straight-sets win over Gretna with 25-2 run

At top-10 opponent Gretna, Papillion-La Vista South utilized a 25-2 run in a straight sets win (25-19, 25-10, 25-14) on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Titans head coach Katie Tarman admitted she was "a little worried" how her team would respond after hosting the nationally-televised GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational last Friday and Saturday.
In the first set, the Dragons surged ahead to an 18-13 lead, and Gretna head coach Mike Brandon said the Dragons were "aggressive and attacked" the Titans. Senior Maddie Johnson started with four kills, but was neutralized - along with the rest of the Gretna attack - throughout the rest of the match.
Brandon said he thought the Dragons became passive offensively and defensively as Papio South dialed up the heat with a 12-1 run to close set one (25-19) that turned into a 25-2 run over two sets.
"We didn't bring enough heat tonight. We weren't aggressive enough," the Gretna head coach said.
"(The 25-2 run) surprised me a little bit too," the Papio South head coach added. "Gretna is always a good team, and I don't think they're not a good team. I think that we learned a lot over this weekend, I think we gained a lot of confidence, and I think we've established a system that took a long time this season to establish."
The Titans won the second and third sets more comfortably, 25-10 and 25-14.
"We came out a little rocky at the beginning but they decided to make that choice and change some things up and turn on the sense of urgency," Tarman said. "I hate the idea of they have a switch that they can turn on and off. It shouldn't be a switch, just play at that level all the time, but they are high school girls."
Papio South's head coach added she was proud of the way the Titans played after they flipped the switch in response to her asking, "If this how you want this to be?"
Senior Stella Adeyemi (16 kills) and junior Lauren Medeck (10 kills, one block) led that charge, but senior Shealie Wiebers (nine kills, two blocks) and junior Morgan Bode, celebrating her birthday with six kills and two blocks, also stood out.
"I think (Bode) had .700 (hitting percentage), more than that," Tarman said. "Our ability to spread the ball to multiple players is a very key factor in our success, and it's going to be important for us to continue that down the road because we have capable hitters all the way across the board."
That road continues with the Metro Conference Tournament, played Monday-Thursday, Oct. 17-20.
1 of 42
Papio South
Papillion La-Vista South celebrates during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi (right) receives a serve while fellow senior Kenzie Dyrstad (middle, No. 5) and junior Lauren Medeck look on during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South volleyball seniors (from left: Kenzie Dyrstad, Shealie Wiebers, Stella Adeyemi, Ava Greene and Olivia Brodersen) before their five-set win over Omaha Westside on senior night, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papillion La-Vista South celebrates during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Titans volleyball
Papio South huddles during a timeout during their two-set win over Millard South on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Bellevue West Tournament.
Peter Burtnett
Lauren Medeck and Stella Adeyemi
Papio South junior Lauren Medeck (middle) and senior Stella Adeyemi (right) wait for the serve from Millard South during the Titans' two-set win on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Bellevue West Tournament.
Peter Burtnett
Kenzie Drystad
Kenzie Drystad, senior volleyball player at Papillon-La Vista South prepares for a Millard West offense on Tuesday, Aug. 30
AUSTIN PLOURDE, PAPILLION TIMES
Titans volleyball
Papillion-La Vista South volleyball players go up to block their Millard West opponent on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
AUSTIN PLOURDE, PAPILLION TIMES
Ava Greene
Titan volleyball player Ava Greene goes for the spike on Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Millard West. Papio South won the match 3-0.
AUSTIN PLOURDE, PAPILLION TIMES
Stella Adeyemi
Titan volleyball player Stella Adeyemi leaps in to the air on Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Millard West.
AUSTIN PLOURDE, PAPILLION TIMES
Titans volleyball
Papio South celebrates on Tuesday, Aug. 30, after sweeping Millard 3-0, and avenging the Titans’ only loss of the season.
AUSTIN PLOURDE, PAPILLION TIMES
Papio South
Papillion La-Vista South's volleyball team celebrates their 3-0 win against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Kami Dyrstad
Papillion La-Vista South's Kami Dyrstad (9) serves the ball during the third set of the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Kenzie Dyrstad
Papillion La-Vista South's Kenzie Dyrstad (5) bumps the ball during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Coach Katie Tarman
Papillion La-Vista South's head coach Katie Tarman reacts to an ace point by her team against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Stella Adeyemi
Papillion La-Vista South's Stella Adeyemi (7) spikes the ball in the second set during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Ava Greene
Papillion La-Vista South's Ava Greene (6) spikes the ball during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Stella Adeyemi
Papillion La-Vista South's Stella Adeyemi (7) serves the ball during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Kyla Dyrstad and Kenzie Dyrstad
Papillion La-Vista South's Kyla Dyrstad (left) and Kenzie Dyrstad (right) prepare to receive the serve during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Charlee Solomon and Ava Greene
Papillion La-Vista South's Charlee Solomon (10) sets the ball for Ava Greene (6) during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Kyla Dystad, Kyla Dystad and Kami Dyrstad
Papillion La-Vista South’s Kyla Dystad (2) watches as her little sister Kami Dyrstad (9) pass the ball to her big sister Kenzie Dyrstad (5) during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Kyla Dystad
Papillion La-Vista South's Kyla Dystad (2) attempts hit the ball over the net during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Charlie Solomon
Papillion La-Vista South's Charlie Solomon holds up one finger after winning the second set during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Coach Katie Tarman
Papillion La-Vista South's head coach, Katie Tarman, speaks to her team during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Stella Adeyemi, Kenzie Dyrstad and Lauren Medeck
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi (right) receives a serve while fellow senior Kenzie Dyrstad (middle, No. 5) and junior Lauren Medeck look on during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Stella Adeyemi
Papio South senior Stella Adeyemi (middle) elevates for a kill while teammates look on during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Titans huddle
Papio South huddles during the first set of their senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Katie Tarman
Papio South head coach Katie Tarman during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Kenzie Dyrstad
Papio South senior Kenzie Dyrstad prepares to serve during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Lauren Medeck shot
Papio South junior Lauren Medeck (middle) sends a shot over the net during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Lauren Medeck
Papio South junior Lauren Medeck serves during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Ligon and Wiebers
Papio South junior Kate Ligon (left, No. 15) and Shealie Wiebers attempt to block an attack during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Morgan Bode
Papio South junior Morgan Bode (No. 8) sets during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Olivia Brodersen
Papio South senior Olivia Brodersen prepares to serve during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Papio South students
Papio South's student section watches the action as Kenzie Dyrstad serves in the first set during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Player intros
Papio South players stand as the students wave phone flashlights during player introductions before the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Stella Adeyemi and Kate Ligon
Papio South senior Stella Adeyemi (No. 7 left) and junior Kate Ligon (right) go up for a block during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Ava Greene and Shealie Wiebers
Papio South seniors Ava Greene (No. 6, left) and Shealie Wiebers go up for a block in the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Titans seniors
Papio South volleyball seniors (from left: Kenzie Dyrstad, Shealie Wiebers, Stella Adeyemi, Ava Greene and Olivia Brodersen) before their five-set win over Omaha Westside on senior night, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Titans volleyball
Papio South celebrates their five-set win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Kami Dyrstad
Papio South freshman Kami Dyrstad serves during the Titans’ senior night win against Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Kenzie Dyrstad with parents
Papio South senior Kenzie Dyrstad (middle) with her parents Beth (left) and Corey on the Titans' senior night, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Dyrstad sisters
The Dyrstad sisters (from left: freshman Kami, senior Kenzie and junior Kyla) during the Titans’ senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Lauren Medeck
Papio South junior Lauren Medeck (No. 12) sends a shot over the net during the Titans' four-set win at Papio on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Peter Burtnett
Titans volleyball
Papio South celebrates winning the third set during their four-set win at crosstown rivals Papio on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
In the championship game of the nationally-televised GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational, Papillion-La Vista South lost in straight sets to national No. 1 San Diego Cathedral Catholic on Saturday night.