VOLLEYBALL: Trojans battle inexperience to reach high expectations

Without any seniors, Platteview will have to get past inexperience to reach their expectations this fall.

Last year, the Trojans finished 12-15 and have just three players with experience. The Trojans began this season by hosting a Jamboree against Concordia (split both sets) and Bellevue West (lost both sets) on Monday, Aug. 22.

“We ended up starting a freshman libero (Emma Evans) tonight, and just some people who last minute had to fill some spots,” Trojans head coach Shae Speth said. “So you could see that tonight, I think just some communication errors.”

In both matches, Speth said the Trojans gave up too many points in a row, and weren’t able to hold their serve to score points. In the first part of the second set against the Thunderbirds when they went ahead by as many as nine points, Speth said the Trojans can see what they are capable of.

Key players for the Trojans will be juniors Lexi Hans, leading the team in the back and front rows, and Kate Roseland, middle blocker who has “improved a lot” in consistency.

Other key players are setters Ainsley Vonosdall and Clara Carlson.

“They did a good job of spreading the offense and running the offense,” Speth said.

“Tonight we couldn’t run as quick as we wanted to because our passing, first-contact on everything was just a little bit off, which again that’s hopefully going to improve with some time here.”

Speth said the Trojans have high expectations for themselves, regardless of the inexperience and two straight losing seasons.

“I think that we’ve been there (to success) and so we have that experience,” Speth said. “Now, moving to (District) C-1 I think gives us a little bit of an opportunity. There’s more teams, and there’s more good teams in C-1.”

Speth added that the Trojans also want to play in a conference championship, host sub-districts and put themselves in position for a “good district final.”

The Trojans will start the regular season game at Ralston on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.