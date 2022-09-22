VOLLEYBALL: Trojans out-matched by DC West's Wurtz

Going into their matchup against DC West on Thursday, Sept. 22, Platteview knew they were up against a tall task in Nora Wurtz.

“We know what she can do,” Trojans head coach Shae Speth said of the six-foot-four Falcons junior. “So we were really trying to take advantage of when she was out, and we didn’t do that.”

The Trojans lost 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15), but were able to put up a fight and even win the second set.

“I thought that we served, passed a lot better than we did in the others,” Speth said. “And then like I said before, we were able to take advantage of when we didn’t have that big blocker, that big arm in the front row when (Wurtz) was out.”

Speth said Falcon junior libero Madi Taft also was “amazing,” consistently digging shots and giving the Trojans problems getting the ball to hit the floor.

“We don’t always see that (Taft and Wurtz) in practice,” Speth said. “We’re not a very deep team, we don’t have the numbers or the depth.”

The Trojans were able to use the game as an opportunity to “get better at those things,” such as finding where to put the ball on shots, who to have serve and how to take advantage of the opponent’s weak servers.

Currently at 9-9, the young Trojans (no seniors on varsity) have several players out of position and dealt with a rash of injuries and a tough schedule. At the halfway point of the season, the Trojans have “faced a lot of adversity” and are seeing what they can do.

“The biggest thing is that we know that when we minimize our mistakes, we’re a pretty good team,” Speth said. “So we try to just kind of keep track of those errors and keeping those errors down. We know that when we get to a certain number, we’re gonna lose that set.”

Speth added that fixing the unenforced errors and ball security are things that the Trojans have “another month to get there.”

“And so we can just battle and hang in and improve and gain confidence in this young team that we’ll be okay in the end,” Speth said.

Platteview’s season continues in the Hastings Invitational on Saturday.