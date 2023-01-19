WRESTLING: Hard-fought effort falls short for Papio against Millard South

A battle of the top two teams in the Metro Tournament ended in a hard-fought defeat for both Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams at home on Thursday night.

In the dual between the girls teams, who were separated by 38 points in the Patriots’ Metro first-place finish, the Monarchs just fell short in a “hard-fought match.”

“We had a couple of girls tonight that have been out all season with injuries,” Monarchs girls head coach Jamie Brown said. “So this was actually their first match tonight so we're very pleased with their performance. We just have some tough wrestlers and we put up a good fight against them. Unfortunately, we were open in some weight classes that they have.”

Jordan Bechner and Kristen Lee – both seniors recognized before the dual – returned to the mat for the first time since mid-December 2022, but were the only two Monarchs to lose on the mat.

The most notable performance was by Kirsten Clark (170) with a 4-2 overtime win over Rowyn Wiltgen.

“She never gives up. And I've said it before, she just has the heart of a warrior. She never gets down. No matter if she's behind in points or struggling to get out of a position, she continues to push until she gets there,” Brown said.

As per usual, Talia Astorino (115), Addeline Graser (135), Jenna Secord (140) and Emma Stice (145) pinned their opponents, all in the first round. Both Astorino and Secord were clutch with their pins, earning the fall with less than five seconds left.

“The girls just continue to work hard on it and they know what their strengths are,” Brown said. “They know what they're capable of. They're very confident. They're aggressive, they get on the mat, they know what they want to do and they wrestle their match.”

Ultimately, the Monarchs’ open spots were the deciding factor in a 36-33 defeat.

For the boys, the first match was the most compelling and competitive match of the night.

At 113, Tyler Durden faced Isaac Ekdahl after losing the previous two meetings. Both wrestlers went toe to toe for the first three rounds, and both earned escapes in the first two periods of overtime.

In triple overtime, the Papio seniorkept Ekdahl from getting out of his grasp and avenged his previous two losses.

“It feels great. Especially coming in here to senior night in our own gym. It's amazing,” Durden said. “I knew I just had to stay in it and slow him down and kind of just not let anything happen and try to get to my attacks.”

Jacob Campbell (120) earned four takedowns in a 9-3 win, and Cal Price (132) held out to earn his 100th career win with a 3-2 decision.

Both Coleton Haggin (182) and Alex Morris (220) pinned their opponents, and Jace Wheeler (285) earned a key reversal in overtime to round out the Monarchs wins.

Collin Hurlburt (152) narrowly lost 9-7, and Kenneth Bryant put up a good fight in the first round-and-a-half against U17 World Champion Joel Adams.

The final score was 45-24 in favor of the Patriots.

“We definitely have some stuff to improve on. But overall, I think the team wrestled pretty good and held their ground so I'm proud,” Durden said.

Next up, the girls take part in the Weeping Water invitational on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., while the boys are in action next Thursday at Class B No. 2 Bennington (along with the girls).