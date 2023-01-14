WRESTLING: Monarchs finish second in boys, girls Metro Tournaments behind Millard South

Papillion-La Vista’s wrestling teams both finished in second place at the Metro Tournament Jan. 13-14 behind Millard South, whom they will host on Thursday, Jan. 19 in a much-anticipated dual.

Cross-town rivals Papio South were led by Maqency Davis (girls 135, 17-5) with a third-place finish, and had three of the top ten leaders for most pins in the least amount of time among the Metro boys.

Both Trace Marco (3:23) and Ian Hardy (4:09) recorded four pins, ranking in the top three for best time among boys wrestlers with as many pins. State qualifier Cannon O’Connor also had four pins in 7:35.

Hardy (120, 28-7) and O’Connor (195, 24-8) both finished in fourth place, along with brothers Leo (106, 23-7) and Hank (113, 21-9) Kriegler, and Brody Wilson (170, 19-4).

Marco (182, 28-6) and Sterling Sindelar (152, 15-6) both placed sixth.

Monarchs’ Cal Price (132, 28-3) earned the lone gold medal for the boys, winning by a 10-3 decision over Millard South’s Gino Rettele in the first-place match. Price pinned four opponents – within a combined 8:58 – after a narrow 8-7 decision over Jermaine Dortch from Omaha North in the first round.

The Monarch girls had four different gold medalists, beginning with Talia Astorino (29-3), winner at 115 pounds.

Astorino, who has tallied four first-place finishes in her career and was second at last year’s Metros, pinned her first four opponents – three in the first round and one within the first minute – and won by 11-6 decision over Chelsey Robinson from Omaha North.

The junior also ranked first for most pins in the least time (four; 6:09).

At 120, Jamelah Taylor (28-6) won the first-place match with a pin of Millard South’s Kloee Mitcham (12-6) at the 1:07 mark. After receiving a first-round bye, Taylor won by tech fall 20-4) and another pin to advance to the final.

Taylor earned her second first-place finish and fifth top-two placement.

Addeline Graser (135, 22-3) – coming in with a first-place finish at Millard West and six in her career – cruised with a pair of pins within two minutes combined, but was met by tough opposition in her first-place match.

With just 30 seconds left in the third round, Graser was pinned by Zoey Barber (31-1) from Omaha Westside.

Jenna Secord (140, 19-2) picked up the first-place finishes with three pins, the final coming 1:57 into the first-place match against Millard West’s Neveah Hascall.

At 145, Emma Stice (21-1) continued her dominance with each of her three pins coming within the first 1:30, ending with a pin of Persephone Prochaska from Omaha Marian in the first-place match. The first-place finish is the eighth in her career at Papio.

For the boys, two-time state medalist Tyler Durden (113, 33-4) finished second with a narrow 3-2 decision defeat to Isaac Ekdahl from Millard South. Prior to the defeat, Durden earned three pins and a 5-3 decision win over Papio South’s Henry Kriegler, a freshman putting up impressive results for the Titans.

At 126, Jacob Campbell (29-11) – who recently recorded his 100th career win – won with three pins, a tech fall and a tight 7-6 decision over Kooper Brandle from Omaha Westside in the semifinals.

Against Miles Anderson (Millard South, 31-3), Campbell lost by tech fall (21-6) 3:38 into the match.

Coleton Haggin (182, 32-5) put up a good fight against undefeated Noah Blair (28-0) from Millard West, but lost by a 7-2 decision in his first-place match. Three pins, a 7-3 decision and 13-2 major decision vaulted Haggin into the final.

At 195, Casey Popish (29-10) lost by decision (7-2) to Caeden Olin (30-3) from Millard South. Popish pinned three opponents and won by 6-3 decision in the semifinals to get to the first-place match.

Alex Morris (220, 24-7) pinned three of his first four opponents – winning by tech fall (17-2) against the other – but lost 11-6 to Tyler Stewart from Omaha North.

Jace Wheeler (285, 18-14) and Cadillac Niroomand-rad (106, 19-16) both finished in the top five as well.

Next up, the dual against the Patriots on Thursday night.