WRESTLING: Monarchs win thrilling Battle of Papio, Titans second at Bellevue West invite

With an overtime two, Papillion-La Vista eked out a tough victory over Papio South on Thursday, Dec. 8, while the Titans finished second at the Bellevue West Invitational on Friday.

Before the boys, the Monarch girls won comfortably, 48-12, and freshman Addeline Graser stood out.

Freshman Addeline Graser is going to be really good for PLV! — Huskermat™ (@Huskermat) December 9, 2022

The Monarch boys charged ahead to a 15-0 lead, with sophomore Casey Popish winning 7-1 over Titans state qualifier Cannon O’Connor with a couple of takedowns in the 195-pound match.

Leo Kriegler opened up the scoring for the Titans with a 4-0 win over Cadillac Niroomand-rad at 106, but the Monarchs increased their advantage to 19-3 when two-time state medalist Tyler Durden (2022 106-A champion) won 14-3 over Hank Kriegler at 113.

Titans Ian Hardy recorded a pin at 120, freshman Reece Santamaria at 132, state qualifier Cam Gable won 9-7 over state placer Cal Price at 138, and Royceon Skogerboe won 6-1 over Gavin Watterson to cut the deficit to 25-21.

Monarch Collin Hurlburt won 7-3 with a pin of Jack Sherrell at 152 to push the Papio lead back up to 10.

With a 13-4 major decision for state qualifier Cam Ralston over Russell Wiig (160) and a tech for Brody Wilson at 170, the Titans made the score 31-30 setting up the decisive match between Haggin and Titan Trace Marco.

Haggin came away with a narrow win in a true dogfight in the Battle of Papio.

Holy smokes going to OT pic.twitter.com/Mx3X5wvQiE — Austin plourde (@Austin_Plourde) December 9, 2022

Papio South also competed in the Bellevue West Invitational on Friday, finishing second, while Papio competed in the huge Lewis Central Tournament over Friday and Saturday. The Monarch girls finished seventh and boys were in sixth through day one.

For the Titans, Leo (106) and Henry Kriegler (113), Ian Hardy (120), Reece Santamaria (132) and Camden Ralston (160) won their weights, while Brody Wilson (170) finished second.

Skogerboe (145), Carter Gable (138), O'Connor (195) and Marco (182) finished third in their weight brackets, while Jack Sherrell and Cameron Gable lost their third-place matches.