WRESTLING: Strong Monarchs lineup leads to continued success

At the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island on Dec. 16-17, Papillion-La Vista finished second in the silver group, while Papio South finished third in platinum.

Papio South went 4-2 in Pool A at the Flatwater Fracas – wins over Manhattan (46-30), Lincoln Southwest (45-26), Fairbury (59-21) and Kearney (35-34) – but lost both matches in the platinum group after pool play – 39-31 to North Platte and 37-34 to Blair.

Both Trace Marco and Cannon O’Connor recorded seven pins (tied for fourth at the fracas), while Brody Wilson had four. Ian Hardy and Sterling Sindelair each pinned three opponents.

In Pool C, the Monarchs recorded six pins (Cadillac Niroomand-rad, Tyler Durden, Jacob Campbell, Cal Price, Coleton Haggin and Dallas Hamilton) against Smith Center.

“I know Cal Price had a difficult start to the season,” Monarchs head coach Chris Curry said. “He dropped to a couple of really good kids up at Sergeant Bluff, missed the Council Bluffs tournament because he was sick. So he didn't start the season off the way he wanted to but then going 8-0 at Fracas was a big lift.”

Curry added that Durden has been an “absolute beast,” and Campbell has stood up as a servant leader.

“He doesn't complain if we have to bump him up, he had a big win against Blair,” Curry said.

Gavin Watterson won by sudden victory (5-3), and Casey Popish won by decision (7-2) as the Monarchs cruised 60-13.

“One of our young bucks, sophomore at 195 (Popish) has just been getting better every single day and every single week,” Curry said. “He's probably one of the hardest workers in our room. He went 7-1.”

Against Lincoln Southeast, Papio dominated 65-12 (wins by Ronald Greer, Price, Drew Kirk, Collin Hurlburt, Elijah Kothe, Caleb Ketelsen, Haggin, Popish, Alex Morris, Niroomand-rad, Durden and Campbell).

Blair was a tougher opposition, but the Monarchs pulled out a 41-34 win, before cruising past Gretna 60-21, beating hosts Grand Island 45-31 and losing to Norfolk 45-25.

“I think that tournament is such a grind through both days,” Curry said. “We were trying to bring as many well-rounded kids as we could to back up some of our returning place winners and returning state qualifiers so we can move people around and we actually wound up having to do that multiple times.”

The changes worked as the Monarchs were “ready for the test” and put together a solid performance.

In the silver group, Papio couldn’t quite erase the deficit against Hastings. Even with three straight pins and a sudden victory, the Monarchs fell 34-33.

But with a 36-28 win over Columbus, the Monarchs locked up a second-place finish in the silver group.

Durden, Morris and Campbell all recorded five pins total, while Price, Haggin and Hurlburt had four.

The Monarchs also competed in a tri-meet at Westside with Millard West on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Against Millard West, the Papio girls racked up six forfeit wins, but Addeline Graser, Emma Stice and Kirsten Clark won by pin in the first round. While the Monarchs dominated the Wildcats 54-12, the dual against Westside was much more competitive on the scoresheet, but only two matches took place.

Clark and Valeria Robles both pinned their opponent as the Monarch girls won 36-30.

“Jamelah (Taylor), Jenna (Secord) and Emma are juniors that have been around our program the last two years and they are absolutely awesome kids,” Curry said. “They're all hard workers in the wrestling room.”

In the boys match against Millard West, Popish got things started with a pin. Jace Wheeler, Durden, Price and Ketelsen all pinned their Wildcat opponents as the Monarchs scrapped a 41-34 win.

Versus Westside, the Monarchs cruised with five pins (Logan Holtmeyer, Wheeler, Kasen Palzer, Ketelsen and Haggin) and two decisions (Campbell 10-4, Price 6-0) in a 54-17 win.

Holtmeyer and Palzer were both throw into the lineup and recorded their first varsity wins.

So far this season, the Monarchs have lost to just Norfolk (twice) and Hastings.

“We want payback against those guys,” Curry said. “We're not full strength yet. We don't have guys and all of our guys in the right spots. That probably won't happen until we get to Metros.”

One of those guys, Bellevue West transfer Kenny Bryant, has been working hard to get back, which will add a “real good hammer” to Papio’s lineup.

Curry, the coaching staff and the athletic department “work diligently” to make sure the Monarchs are prepared for the state tournament but have sometimes taken a lighter approach in practice.

“We got to sometimes taper in our practices because our matches are a little tough,” Curry said.

As they go through the ups and downs of the season, Curry is using a quote from Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ to motivate the Monarchs.

“In fairy tales, it’s not all roses, all the way through, sometimes you gotta go through a dark forest, but it doesn't stay dark for very long and you're gonna get out,” Curry said. “So we talked to our kids about that kind of mentality and just to bounce back and battle for those next points. So we're going to try to keep that going and see where that takes us and get these kids on the podium come February.”

The next tournament for the Monarchs will be in the Creighton Prep Invitational on New Year’s Eve.