WRESTLING: Titans fall to Chieftains in short-staffed dual

Bellevue East edged Papillion-La Vista South 39-32 in a dual on Tuesday night as both teams dealt with missing wrestlers ahead of the Metro Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The Titans and Chieftains split the first two matches, with Caden Irwin (PLV-S, 126) winning 11-7 and Hunter Teeters (East, 132) winning 6-4.

Titan Cam Gable (138) dominated before winning by tech fall.

The Chieftains picked up six out of the next seven, led by pins from LaBrian Parker (152), Branson Grieb (160), Michael Arriola (182) and Chase Timm (220). Dillon Ginter (145, 8-3) and Caleb Fogoros (195, 4-2) won by decision to put the hosts well ahead.

“We told the guys before the dual that it was going to come down to bonus points. And we were able to go score a few more than what they weren't,” Chieftains head coach Matt Malcom said.

Malcom added he would “like to see” the dual again when both teams are fully healthy, as both were without some of their starters.

Regardless, the Chieftains have made marked improvement in the last month.

“About a month ago, we started seeing things that we started to implement start to pay off in matches, and now we're religiously making the choices that we preach every day in the room. (It’s) super exciting and (I’m) just excited to get with that,” Malcom said.

The first-year head coach added that buy-in and the leadership of seniors Marshal Chandler and Branson Grieb has been the key to the fruition of those changes.

For Papio South – which rounded out the other matches with pins by Brody Wilson (170) and Ian Hardy (126) – head coach Jason Branigan expected a better outcome.

“We thought we were gonna overcome things better, we thought we could win this dual even with some guys out that are mainly our studs,” Branigan said.

The Titans head coach added that while the pressure isn’t fully on the JV kids who stepped up, they still expected better.

“It's not all on them obviously because otherwise they'd be varsity kids, but at the same time I think I would expect a little bit more from them than what they had,” Branigan said.

Branigan thought the Titans looked gassed, lethargic and lackadaisical, which concerns him ahead of the Metro Tournament.

“We did not look good all the way around. And again, when it comes right down to it, the only thing I know is to work hard. That's what they're gonna see the next few days especially before a Metro meet. That is the biggest meet we have the whole year besides the state tournament,” he said.

The Bellevue East girls also won 48-12.

In Papillion on Tuesday night, Monarchs senior Coleton Haggin recorded his 150th win with a third-round pin against Millard North.

Papio dominated the Mustangs 59-15, with pin coming from Haggin, Casey Popish (195), Alex Morris (220), Jace Wheeler (285), Cadillac Niroomand-rad (106), Tyler Durden (113) and Cal Price (132).

Elijah Kothe (160, 9-7 decision), Jacob Campbell (126, 14-3 major decision) and Collin Hurlburt (152, 11-2 major decision) also recorded wins for the Monarchs.