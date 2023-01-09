WRESTLING: Week-in-review across Sarpy County

Monday 2

Alexandra Grow wins championship in Conestoga’s Spotlight invitational

Papillion-La Vista South girls wrestler Alexandra Grow put together a string of four first-round pins on the way to winning the first-place match at Conestoga’s Spotlight on Girls Wrestling on Monday night.

Amal Abdelhamid (235) earned fifth place, while Zoe Thomas (140) and Annalyse Walton (145) won seventh in their classes.

Maqency Davis (135) pinned two opponents before being pinned early in the third round of the semifinals and losing the third-place match.

Tuesday 3

Bellevue West, Papio South fall to hosts Waverly

Waverly 64, Bellevue West 15

Grant Moraski (170) and Tanner Hosick (138) recorded the lone pins for the Thunderbirds, and Ryland Schweiss (220) added a 5-0 decision in a tough dual defeat.

Waverly 41, Papillion-La Vista South 25

The Titans found more success against the Vikings, with pins coming from Brody Wilson (170) and Cannon O’Connor (195).

Leo (106) and Henry Kriegler (113) both won their matches by decision, Henry’s by major decision 10-0.

Papio South 60, Bellevue West 19

Seven matches were decided by forfeit, but in the grapples that took place, the Titans got off to a strong start with four pins in five.

Sterling Sindelar (152), Camden Ralston (160), Trace Marco (182) and O’Connor earned the pins, with Roy Skogerboe (145) finishing the dual with a pin of Jesse Gage.

For Bellevue West, Moraski won by decision (11-4) over Brody Wilson, and Hosick by major decision (14-5) over Cameron Gable.

Girls

Bellevue East 45, Papio South 12

Chieftains Hailey Knight (125), Jamela Khaitov (145) and Jayda Parker (155) pinned their Titan opponents, while Maqency Davis recorded the lone Papio South pin just 11 seconds into the first round.

Makaela Davis (140) recorded a 6-0 decision over Annalyse Walton for Bellevue West.

Bellevue East 36, Waverly 18

Elaina Fletcher (110) and Knight both recorded pins, the rest of the Chieftains’ points coming from forfeits.

Papio South 24, Waverly 24

The Viking and Titan girls drew, with the tiebreaker going to Papio South due to a 2-4 difference in forfeits. When on the mat, Titans Meagan Petersen was pinned, and Alexandra Grow lost to injury.

Platteview 18 (1), Auburn 18 (2)

Winning the forfeit tiebreaker, the Trojans were able to get a pin from Leilou Guerrero (105), but were also pinned twice.

Platteview 30, Falls City 6 (all wins by forfeit)

Thursday 5

Bellevue East girls at Norm Mandstedt invitational

Jayda Parker (155) pinned four straight opponents before winning first place due to medical forfeit.

In the JV tournament, Amethyst James (155) pinned three opponents and won by major decision to earn first place.

Platteview boys at Fort Calhoun triangular

Fort Calhoun 48, Platteview 27

Tanner Fry (145) won by major decision (17-9) and Bryson Rock (152) recorded a tech. fall (19-3) for the only non-forfeit Trojan wins.

Louisville 36 (8), Platteview 36 (4)

Losing the tiebreaker 8-4, the Trojans got pins from Reed Patera (138), Rock and Caleb Woodward (120), all in the second round near the 3:00 mark.

Friday 6

Platteview girls at Beatrice invitational

Kennedy Karschner (235) pinned four opponents, as did Piper Penny-Hall (155) to earn a seventh-place finish, while Leilou Guerrero (105) recorded a pair of pins.

Bellevue West boys at Gator Invite

Tanner Hosick (138) pinned his first opponent before winning a pair of major decisions to finish in first place, while Grant Moraski (170) won by pin, tech fall and decision (8-1) to join his Thunderbird teammate in first.

Gretna, Omaha Bryan, Papillion-La Vista and Papio South at Millard West invitational

Boys

Omaha Bryan put in a strong showing, with Abdi Unle (106) winning all five of his matches, while Mohamed Mohamed (113) won fifth place with a first-minute pin of Gretna’s Max Brummer.

Cree Soe (120) and Ross Bratetic (126) ran the table before losses in their first-place matches, both by decision.

Jamie Sterling (145) was able to pin four opponents on the way to a first-place finish, and Jordan Juma (152) won third place.

Papio’s girls also had a strong performance, racking up 18 pins. Jamelah Taylor (120) – lost in first-place match to Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman – and Jenna Secord (140) led the way with four, while Talia Astorino (115) and Cherish Hoaglund (130) both pinned three.

Addeline Graser (135) also pinned two opponents.

Papio South boys made three first-place matches, but lost all three – Henry Kriegler (113), Camden Ralston (160), and Cameron Gable (138) – along with four third-place losses.

Caden Erwin (126), Aiden Brackenhoff (145) and Trace Marco (182) put in strong showings before falling short of third place.

Gretna’s Kale Vice (132) won a 10-6 decision over Reece Santamaria (Papio South) for third place, and Jeb Larchick (170) pinned Truitt Logan (Millard West) late in the third round to earn fifth place.

Girls

For Omaha Bryan, Kendall Holtmeyer (235) recorded two pins and an injury time win, and Maria Narvaez (125) also earned two pins.

Saturday 7

Gross boys at Beatrice invitational

Cooper Franks (126) was pinned by Tristan Reinke (Beatrice) in the fifth round, and Tommy Gilbert (182) lost a narrow 7-6 decision to Jaeden Thompson (Norfolk). Franks had won by decision (6-0) and Gilbert recorded a pair of pins.

Bellevue East, Platteview boys at Tri-Center invitational

Trojan Reed Patera (138) had quite the invitational, pinning his first opponent a minute in and getting another pin in the quarterfinals. The junior won a tight semifinal match by decision (9-8), and earned the championship with a 5-1 win over St. Albert (Ia.) senior John Helton.

Graison Bullers (106), Bryson Rock (152) and Ben Tuttle (195) all earned seventh-place finishes for Platteview.

Bellevue East senior Marshal Chandler (170) pinned his quarterfinal opponent at the buzzer of the second round and advanced to the first-place match with an 8-5 decision. In the championship, Chandler lost 11-5 to Brett Van Baale from Harlan (Ia.).

Chase Timm (220) earned a third-place finish with a first-minute pin, while LaBrian Parker (152) did the same with a pin 3:16 in.

Fifth placers were Hunter Teeters (138) and Caleb Fogoros (195) with pins.