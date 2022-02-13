 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local wrestlers qualify for NSAA state tournament

Several Bellevue area wrestlers punched their ticket to the state tournament, which begins on Feb. 17.

Bellevue East High School has six state qualifiers: Garrett Grice, Truman Koehler, Branson Grieb, Josh Conway, Hunter Teeters and Chase Timm.

Bellevue West High School has three state qualifiers: Tanner Hosick, Kenneth Bryant and Grant Moraski.

Omaha Bryan High School has eight state qualifiers: Abdirahman Unle, Ross Bratetic, Cree Soe, Yusuf Mohamud, Jamie Sterling, Toby Wingender, Mi'Khel Thomas and Chase Pokett.

Gross Catholic High School has two state qualifiers: Rex Floerchinger and Brandon Kabourek.

