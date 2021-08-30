Monarch softball ends weekend with two-game heater

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs varsity softball team entered this past weekend’s tournament at Marian on a two-game losing streak but ended the weekend on a high note after beating Papillion-La Vista South and Millard West on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The week began with an extremely tough matchup against defending Class B state champions Omaha Skutt Catholic on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The SkyHawks' big bats were too much for the Monarchs to handle as Skutt poured in 14 runs behind a few homers to win 14-1. Senior Alex Stoner had the Monarchs only hit with a double.

Papillion-La Vista then had to play Marian in the opening round of their weekend tournament. The Monarchs gave up three runs in the first two innings and, after another poor offensive outing, lost the low-scoring 3-0 affair. Freshman Carly Bertolini handled pitching duties for Papio with six innings pitched, seven hits, three strikeouts and only one walk.

Saturday would prove to be much different for the Monarchs, though. They seemingly found their offense overnight and poured on 14 runs against Papillion-La Vista South to snap their losing skid, 14-3. The Titans were on the board first, up 3-0 after one, but the Monarchs prevailed with the comeback behind 15 hits. Kamira Botos and Stoner each had three RBIs on the day as Kloey Hamblen and Sofia Hurst both finished with two.