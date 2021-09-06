Monarchs can’t find offensive footing in loss to Prep

Fresh off an exciting comeback win over their crosstown rivals, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs varsity football team struggled mightily on Thursday night, Sept. 2, in their 30-3 loss to Creighton Prep.

Despite running 50 total plays, the Monarchs offense fell flat time after time on Thursday and managed only five first downs the entire game compared to Prep’s 17. The Monarchs were able to hold the Jr. Jays to only seven points in the first quarter but they still trailed 20-3 at halftime.

The first half field goal would be the only Papio points of the night as their offense was continuously outperformed by the Jr. Jays defense. Creighton Prep also showed off their well-rounded offense after tallying over 270 total yards, managing an almost equal split between rushing yards and passing yards.

In the end, Prep was too much to handle for the Monarchs and they went on to defeat Papillion-La Vista 30-3. Seniors Hunter Foral and Will Hubert were the team’s two leading tacklers. Foral finished with 14 tackles, two of them for loss while Hubert finished with 11 total tackles, four for loss and one sack.

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs now sit at .500 with a 1-1 record and have another tough test ahead of them on Friday, Sept. 10, when they host Omaha Westside. The Warriors are currently 2-0 after defeating Creighton Prep week one and Omaha North week two.

