Monarchs split weekend games, go 1-1 in PLVS softball tourney

After one game cancellation due to rain, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs varsity softball team finally saw some action over the weekend in the Papillion-La Vista South invitational tournament and went 1-1 after beating the Titans.

The Monarchs were supposed to play Omaha Westside on Thursday, Sept. 2, but mother nature had other plans as the game was rained out. Papillion-La Vista then turned their attention to the Papillion-La Vista South invitational tournament that began on Friday, Sept. 3.

Their first round matchup featured a game against Lincoln Southwest in what was a very low scoring affair. The SilverHawks would barely edge the Monarchs 3-2 as Carly Bertolini pitched a complete game, giving up only two earned runs. Alex Stoner and Morgan Byrd had the team's two RBIs with one a piece.

Game two of the tournament was a rematch against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans on Saturday morning, Sept. 4. The Monarchs were on the board first with one run in the top of the first before scoring in the third, fourth and fifth to win the game 10-2. Sydney Kotz, Kamira Botos and Byrd all had two RBIs while Emmie Willis led the team with three. This would mark the second Monarch victory over the Titans in the past week.

After struggling to find their footing in the first few games of the season, Papillion-La Vista seems to have found their identity. The Monarchs sat slightly above .500 with a 6-5 regular season record as they prepared to play Elkhorn South on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The game ended after the Times' press deadline.

