Monarchs steal rivalry game over Titans in late comeback

It was a tale of two halves Friday night, Aug. 27, when the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs and Papillion-La Vista South Titans varsity football teams squared off for their season openers at Foundation Field.

The Titans, led by starting quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick, dominated the first half over the Monarchs and were first on the board with a 6-0 lead after one quarter. The Titans’ offense punched it in two more times before halftime and held a somewhat surprising 20-0 lead at half.

But the tides would change when both teams returned from the locker room. Papillion-La Vista put together an absolutely phenomenal third quarter behind their stout defense, scoring 21 unanswered points to make it 21-20 in favor of the Monarchs entering the fourth quarter.

Papillion-La Vista did just enough in the fourth quarter, scoring one more touchdown and holding on for a nail-biting 28-26 comeback victory.

“I told the kids at halftime that you can’t look at the scoreboard,” said Monarchs’ head coach Tim Williams. “I just challenged them in the second half to play our game, one play at a time, and the kids answered and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”