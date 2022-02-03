Offutt Airman plays for Armed Forces team

OFFUTT AIR FORCE, Neb. — An Airman from the 55th Logistics Readiness Squadron was one of 12 women selected to play with the U.S. Armed Forces women’s basketball team.

Second Lt. Kassady Huffman, 55th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics officer, spent November in Germany preparing with the team. They played against armed forces teams from other countries in Belgium in December 2021. The team was undefeated and won the championship.

“Lieutenant Huffman’s selection to this team speaks to the caliber of her talent,” said Maj. Chelsey McMasters, 55th LRS commander. “We are proud of Kassady and how well she represented our 55th LRS Warhorse family, Offutt , and the U.S. Air Force at the tournament.”

Huffman started playing basketball when she was 10 years old and played on a couple of different teams throughout middle school and high school. She played at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School for one year following high school, which led to her playing at the Air Force Academy for five years.

“Normally to prepare for something like this, I’d shoot and practice most days of the week ,” Huffman said. “Physically, to prepare my body, I run almost every day and weight train. I was unable to prepare the way I wanted, basketball wise, for this Armed Forces tournament because I had been deployed to New Jersey to help with the Afghan arrivals.”

Huffman was given permission by her supervisor and commander to play in the Armed Forces Games. She was contacted by her college team doctor from the Air Force Academy for the chance to participate on the team.

“I got selected for the Armed Forces geam through my package that I sent up,” said Huffman. “In the package I included awards and experience that I had, and based on that, I was selected.”

This past year was unlike other years and they weren’t required to tryout due to the short notice. The packages were evaluated and 12 applicants were selected based off the criteria they submitted.

“We are proud to have a humble junior officer who went and represented our unit, the base and her country,” said Senior Master Sgt. Seth Dempcy, 55th LRS senior enlisted leader. “Her team’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication she shows on and off the basketball court. She joined that team on the heels of a challenging TDY and her ability to excel with so little time to get ready is just one example of how hard she works at everything she does. Great job, Lieutenant Huffman. You embody ‘excellence in all we do’, everyday.”

The Armed Forces basketball team is comprised of the best players from all branches of service. The 2021 team consisted of Navy and Air Force players.

“The opportunity to play for the Armed Forces team was one of the best experiences of my life,” said Huffman. “I met some of the greatest people and rediscovered my passion for basketball. I hope that I’ll be able to do it again in the future. I am extremely grateful to the people who allowed me to go.”