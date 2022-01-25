14 PLCS schools have mask mandate lifted

PAPILLION -- The Papillion La Vista Community Schools announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 that 14 of the district’s school buildings would be mask optional beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Two schools, Papillion La Vista High School and La Vista Middle School, had the mandate lifted on Tuesday. The new schools include Papillion La Vista South High School; Liberty and Papillion middle schools; and Ashbury, Bell, G. Stanley Hall, Hickory Hill, Patriot, Portal, Prairie Queen, Rumsey and Walnut Creek elementary schools.

However, the remaining seven district schools have not fallen below the 7% absentee rate for three days in a row, keeping required mask usage in place for them.

PLCS Communications Director Annette Eyman said she could not specify when all schools would be mask optional, as numbers in some facilities were still high. However, the overall absentee rate is dropping. Reported absentees in the district went from Monday to Tuesday went from 698 to 605.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction,” Eyman said. “None of them went up. All of them are going down.”

