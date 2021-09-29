 Skip to main content
180th Street to close from Cornhusker Road to Palisades Drive
Adam Branting

Starting Oct. 4, 180th Street will be closed from Cornhusker Road to Palisades Drive. The closure is expected to last for eight weeks, depending on weather.

Drivers can access the Hills of Aspen Creek neighborhood from Cornhusker Road at 181st Street and the Palisades neighborhood from 168th Street.

Motorists should continue to use Harrison Street, 168th Street, Highway 370 and 204th Street as detours. Access to all neighborhoods and residences will be maintained throughout the project.

This project is part of the CONNECTSarpy – West Sarpy road program, which is improving the arterial road network in a 9-square-mile section of northwest Sarpy County. Full completion is expected in fall 2023.

