2021 nominees for Sarpy Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards announced

The 2021 nominees for the Sarpy Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards were announced in a press release last week.
Each year, the chamber’s membership nominates businesses or organizations that best represent business excellence in the region.
The nominees are as follows:
Business of the Year (25+ Employees)
• Offutt Collision Repair
• Core Bank
• ACCESSbank
Business of the Year (1-24 Employees)
• Kahler-Dolce Mortuary
• Joe Rickley Farm Bureau Insurance Agency
• Charter Title & Escrow
• Homewise Roofing and Exteriors
• All Hands Waterproofing
• Pixel Fire Marketing
• Omaha Storm Chasers
• Schmit Law Firm
New or Emerging Business of the Year
• Union Omaha
• Anchor Roofing
• PostNet of Papillion
Non-Profit of the Year
• Papillion Community Foundation
• Fontenelle Forest
• Rejuvenating Women
• City of Springfield -- Volunteer Fire & Rescue
• Midlands Community Foundation
• Cross Training Center
• Habitat for Humanity of Omaha
• HETRA
Business Leader of the Year
• Mark Rodgers -- Vice President at Core Bank
• Lisa White -- Mortgage Sales Manager at Gateway Mortgage
• Laura Osborn -- Realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate -- The Good Life Group; President of the Springfield Business Association
• Neal Krauss -- Vice President at ACCESSbank
• Ryan Ousey -- Owner of ROC Business Technologies
• Renee Hennings -- Personal Risk Advisor at Unico Insurance
• Laurie Schlender -- Vice President and General Manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers
Recipients of the 2021 Chamber Excellence Award
• Bellevue Public Schools
• Gretna Public Schools
• Papillion La Vista Public Schools
• Springfield Platteview Public Schools
• Sarpy/Cass Health Department -- Sarah Schram
The winners will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce Annual Award Celebration. The dinner will be held at the Embassy Suites -- La Vista, 12520 Westport Parkway at 5 p.m. Contact chamber@sarpychamber.org for more information.