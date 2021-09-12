 Skip to main content
2021 nominees for Sarpy Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards announced
2021 nominees for Sarpy Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards announced

The 2021 nominees for the Sarpy Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards were announced in a press release last week.

Each year, the chamber’s membership nominates businesses or organizations that best represent business excellence in the region.

The nominees are as follows:

Business of the Year (25+ Employees)

• Offutt Collision Repair

• Core Bank

• ACCESSbank

Business of the Year (1-24 Employees)

• Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

• Joe Rickley Farm Bureau Insurance Agency

• Charter Title & Escrow

• Homewise Roofing and Exteriors

• All Hands Waterproofing

• Pixel Fire Marketing

• Omaha Storm Chasers

• Schmit Law Firm

New or Emerging Business of the Year

• Union Omaha

• Anchor Roofing

• PostNet of Papillion

Non-Profit of the Year

• Papillion Community Foundation

• Fontenelle Forest

• Rejuvenating Women

• City of Springfield -- Volunteer Fire & Rescue

• Midlands Community Foundation

• Cross Training Center

• Habitat for Humanity of Omaha

• HETRA

Business Leader of the Year

• Mark Rodgers -- Vice President at Core Bank

• Lisa White -- Mortgage Sales Manager at Gateway Mortgage

• Laura Osborn -- Realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate -- The Good Life Group; President of the Springfield Business Association

• Neal Krauss -- Vice President at ACCESSbank

• Ryan Ousey -- Owner of ROC Business Technologies

• Renee Hennings -- Personal Risk Advisor at Unico Insurance

• Laurie Schlender -- Vice President and General Manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers

Recipients of the 2021 Chamber Excellence Award

• Bellevue Public Schools

• Gretna Public Schools

• Papillion La Vista Public Schools

• Springfield Platteview Public Schools

• Sarpy/Cass Health Department -- Sarah Schram

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce Annual Award Celebration. The dinner will be held at the Embassy Suites -- La Vista, 12520 Westport Parkway at 5 p.m. Contact chamber@sarpychamber.org for more information.

