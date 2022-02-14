2022 Homestead Exemption forms due June 30

PAPILLION -- The Homestead Exemption Application, Form 458, must be filed with the Sarpy County Assessor's Office between Feb. 2 and June 30, 2022, Sarpy County Assessor Dan Pittman said in a press release.

Pittman reminds property owners that the homestead exemption provides relief from property taxes by exempting all or a portion of the taxable value of the residence. The State of Nebraska reimburses counties and other governmental subdivisions for the property taxes lost due to homestead exemptions.

On Jan. 31, the Sarpy County Assessor's Office mailed pre-printed Homestead Exemption forms to residents who have previously filed.

In Nebraska, a homestead exemption is available to the following groups:

• Persons over age 65.

• Veterans totally disabled by a nonservice-connected accident or illness.

• Qualified disabled individuals.

• Qualified totally disabled veterans and their surviving spouses.

• Veterans whose home was substantially contributed to by the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) and their surviving spouses.

• Individuals who have a developmental disability.

Some categories are subject to household income limitations and residence valuation requirements. The income limitations are on a sliding scale.

Homestead exemption forms and information are available at revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/homestead-exemption.

For more information on the homestead exemption program, please contact the Sarpy County Assessor’s Office at 402-593-2122 or HomesteadExemption@sarpy.gov.

