2022 Papillion La Vista Graduation: One Journey Ends, Another Begins

LA VISTA/PAPILLION – Seniors from Papillion La Vista High School and Papillion La Vista South High School spent their week in nervous and excited anticipation for Sunday’s graduation ceremonies at Omaha’s Baxter Arena.
When the moment came to move the tassels, there was relief, joy and pictures. Lots and lots of pictures. The Papillion Times asked families and friends to capture all the moments of the day, and we have a full mailbox of photos.
Congratulations to all the 2022 graduates, and best of luck one in your future endeavors.
Friends all through Portal Elementary, La Vista Middle School and Papillion La Vista High School, 2022 graduates (from left) Tyler Henkel, Alex Jorgensen, Gavin Stice, Liam Hall and Cooper Punteney bask in their accomplishments.
A pre-graduation pose with varsity members of PLSHS Titan Soccer Team. Back row - Dylann Ehegartner, Corinne Lambrecht, Halie Mitchell, Sophie Summy, Margaret Madden and Abby Ridout. Front row- Mia Gaul, Braidyn Warak and Evie Del Campo.
PLSHS graduate Austin Shiner, Summa Cum Laude, will be attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha on a Regents Scholarship and in the honors program. He poses with his mother Michelle Peterson, brother Jakob Shiner and stepfather James Peterson.