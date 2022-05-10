 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Papillion La Vista Graduation: One Journey Ends, Another Begins

LA VISTA/PAPILLION – Seniors from Papillion La Vista High School and Papillion La Vista South High School spent their week in nervous and excited anticipation for Sunday’s graduation ceremonies at Omaha’s Baxter Arena.

When the moment came to move the tassels, there was relief, joy and pictures. Lots and lots of pictures. The Papillion Times asked families and friends to capture all the moments of the day, and we have a full mailbox of photos.

Congratulations to all the 2022 graduates, and best of luck one in your future endeavors.

Darcy Luther of Papillion La Vista South High School celebrates at an early graduation party with her cousin, Landon McConnell, a freshman at Papillion La Vista High School.
Austin Brakenhoff from Papillion South High School on Honors Night.
Best buds since kindergarten, Papillion South High School’s Emma Bichler and Austin Brakenhoff take a moment before their Senior Walk at Patriot Elementary.
Emily Secord of Papillion La Vista High School was one of many celebrating years of hard work on Honors Night.
Thousands attended the 2022 Papillion La Vista High School Graduation at Omaha’s Baxter Arena on May 8.
Papillion La Vista High School graduate Tyler “TJ” Moore will be attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the fall to study pediatric psychiatry.
Wendy and Rob Moore are all smiles following the graduation ceremony of Papillion La Vista High School’s Tyler “TJ” Moore (center).
Papillion La Vista South grads Ethan Schroeder, Daniel Brocaille, Tyler Mackling, Ian Medeck, Alex Perl and Kenny Needham.
Elizabeth Ford, a new Papillion La Vista High School graduate, enjoys a happy moment with her two dogs before her graduation party.
Friends all through Portal Elementary, La Vista Middle School and Papillion La Vista High School, 2022 graduates (from left) Tyler Henkel, Alex Jorgensen, Gavin Stice, Liam Hall and Cooper Punteney bask in their accomplishments.
The ecstasy of graduation, displayed by Papillion La Vista High School’s Alex Jorgensen (aloft), Gavin Stice and Liam Hall.
Did it! Cassidy Carignan, 2022 graduate of Papillion La Vista South High School, shows off her new sheepskin.
Pals from the cradle, Papillion La Vista South’s Landon Todd and Juliana Satriano in a post-graduation pose.
Papillion La Vista South High School graduates Evie Del Campo, Corinne Lambrecht, Grace Pham, Seanna Garcia and Abby Ridout.
A pre-graduation pose with varsity members of PLSHS Titan Soccer Team. Back row - Dylann Ehegartner, Corinne Lambrecht, Halie Mitchell, Sophie Summy, Margaret Madden and Abby Ridout. Front row- Mia Gaul, Braidyn Warak and Evie Del Campo.
Then and now: Alyssa Dillon of Papillion South High School poses with her preschool graduation photo.
A sea of blue Titan graduates fills the floor of Omaha’s Baxter Arena on Sunday, May 8.
A post-graduation selfie with Maura Nalty, Emily Mathison and Claire Busch of Papillion La Vista South High School.
PLSHS graduate Austin Shiner, Summa Cum Laude, will be attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha on a Regents Scholarship and in the honors program. He poses with his mother Michelle Peterson, brother Jakob Shiner and stepfather James Peterson.
Titan Pride, with graduates Connor Lawrence, Jarrett McQueen, Matthew Krussick, Thomas Tejral and Hunter Spencer.
Papillion La Vista High School graduate Kade Stover, with parents Shannon and Brad, will be attending Buena Vista University in the fall and playing soccer for the BVU Beavers.
