2022 Papillion La Vista South High School Prom Royalty

From Left: Harlei Cole, Princess; Garrett Siemsen, King; Maddie Sheets, Queen; Jacob Eich, Prince. PLSHS held their prom on Saturday, April 9.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
From Left: Harlei Cole, Princess; Garrett Siemsen, King; Maddie Sheets, Queen; Jacob Eich, Prince. PLSHS held their prom on Saturday, April 9.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
PAPILLION — Echoes of the tumultuous Vietnam era suffused the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Tuesday,…
LA VISTA — Earlier this month, Whitley Red announced her candidacy for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.
Papillion and La Vista will co-host a week of spring cleanup drop offs starting April 18 through April 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PAPILLION — Brad Sojka has been promoted to the role of chief building official for the City of Papillion, overseeing the city’s Building Department.
Area Fish Frys
PAPILLION/LA VISTA — The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, April 5 for their scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did t…
LA VISTA /PAPILLION — The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, March 15, for their scheduled bi-weekly meetings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.