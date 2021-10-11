 Skip to main content
80 Trees planted in Springfield
Jensen Gardens of Springfield did the first watering for more than 80 trees planted on Saturday in project by The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance. Jensen also augured holes prior to the event.

 Adam Branting

More than 80 trees were planted on Saturday, Oct. 9 in the Buffalo Park and Springfield Elementary School area of Springfield as part of an ongoing project to sustain and replenish the urban forests of Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Sponsored by The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance, the project was one of seven seasonal tree plantings so far, with more than 700 trees planted overall in 2021. Facebook, through the Arbor Day Foundation, sponsored trees for the event.

It took over 40 volunteers only 45 minutes to plant and mulch -- a record time for 80 trees. The first watering was done by Jensen Gardens, who also augured holes prior to the event.

“It’s always delightful to see so many volunteers enjoying planting trees in the beautiful fall weather in their very own park and school,” said Diana Failla, executive director of The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance.

Bob Ledenbach and Ava Gottsch were among more than 40 volunteers to plant and mulch 80 trees on Saturday, Oct. 9 in the Buffalo Park and Springfield Elementary School area of Springfield.

To reduce the possibility of tree loss to disease and infestation, 14 diverse shade trees species were planted. The trees were six-to eight-feet tall, and came in seven-to 15-gallon grow bags.

Founded in 2012, The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance addresses environmental justice by planting in areas that are barren, storm damaged, or where trees are old or diseased. Failla said, to date, the alliance has planted more than 4,000 trees in the metro area. It hopes to expand the project statewide.

“We work to reduce heat islands, improve air quality, reduce stress and increase environmental health,” she said.

The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance will be at Walnut Creek Elementary School in Papillion this Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9:30 to 11a.m. to plant another 80 trees. Any volunteers will be welcome.

