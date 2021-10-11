80 Trees planted in Springfield

More than 80 trees were planted on Saturday, Oct. 9 in the Buffalo Park and Springfield Elementary School area of Springfield as part of an ongoing project to sustain and replenish the urban forests of Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Sponsored by The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance, the project was one of seven seasonal tree plantings so far, with more than 700 trees planted overall in 2021. Facebook, through the Arbor Day Foundation, sponsored trees for the event.

It took over 40 volunteers only 45 minutes to plant and mulch -- a record time for 80 trees. The first watering was done by Jensen Gardens, who also augured holes prior to the event.

“It’s always delightful to see so many volunteers enjoying planting trees in the beautiful fall weather in their very own park and school,” said Diana Failla, executive director of The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance.

To reduce the possibility of tree loss to disease and infestation, 14 diverse shade trees species were planted. The trees were six-to eight-feet tall, and came in seven-to 15-gallon grow bags.