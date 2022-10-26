ACLU criticizes vague school dress codes

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska recently spotlighted school dress codes in Nebraska's 16 largest public school districts, giving elements of each a failing grade.

A report card focuses on themes across districts, raising concerns about language that the ACLU of Nebraska says has the potential to single out girls and encourage discriminatory discipline, according to a news release. This includes bans on certain tops, length requirements and vague guidelines, such as several districts that have policies requiring students to dress “in a fashion that reflects good taste.”

"Gendered enforcement of dress codes can subject girls to humiliation and anxiety, force them to miss class time and damage their sense of belonging in school," said Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel at the advocacy organization. "Black girls in particular face this discrimination more than others. We hope this resource inspires parents and guardians to open conversation with school leaders on how dress codes can better support all students.”

A review by the ACLU of Nebraska found the Papillion La Vista Community Schools' policies contained vague language and have punishments that can include missed class time. Some PLCS schools ban certain kinds of tops like spaghetti straps/halter tops, and some schools have length requirements for bottoms.

For example, PLCS policies include bans on clothing that is "vulgar in interpretation" and "disruptive to the educational process" -- leaving wide discretion for enforcement.

Find the report card at aclunebraska.org/en/grading-nebraskas-dress-codes.