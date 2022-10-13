Acrimony no where to be found among Springfield Platteview board candidates

While many communities face contentious school board races this fall, the race for the Springfield Platteview Community Schools Board of Education shows an unusual degree of unanimity.

Candidate Profile: Darren Carlson For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

“I am not running for school board, I am walking,” joked candidate Darren Carlson.

To a person, the candidates -- challengers and incumbents alike -- said they are thrilled with the progress in the district, which just opened a new Springfield Elementary and a renovated Westmont Elementary at the beginning of the school year.

Potential and current board members told the Papillion Times in interviews that the school system weathered the COVID-19 scare well. While neighboring communities have concerns about a lag in student performance, the candidates bragged on the district’s use of classroom technology to mitigate potential learning loss.

Candidate Profile: Lee Smith For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

“They were prepared to do the learning at home, and they kept the teaching of kids at home to a minimum,” said Lee Smith, an operations manager for the Reed Group.

“When they came back, they kept a grouping of classes so students were in a couple of locations throughout the day, rather than 8 different classes," Smith said. "We are in good shape, and any lag that we had, we should be able to be caught up at this point. As long as we can keep everybody healthy and going to school, we will be fine.”

The pandemic exacerbated ongoing concerns of mental health challenges facing both students and staff. But there were few concerns among the SPCS candidates on the topic. They trust in the administration’s protocols and awareness of student needs.

They all are delighted with the “world-class” educators, a phrase used more than once. Every candidate said their focus was retaining current staff and attracting new teachers and professionals to the area.

Although student safety is an ongoing concern, each candidate felt proper precautions have been implemented, particularly the district’s use of cutting edge security monitoring systems and automatic locking technology at school entrances. The candidates also have high praise for school resource officers.

Candidate Profile: Steven L. Stehlik For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Steven Stehlik, a territory manager for medical equipment manufacturer CR Bard, said one area of improvement should be a physical connection between Platteview High School and Platteview Central Junior High School.

“The one thing that is a glaring miss, and we have tried to address it with bond attempts in the past, is our central school and our high school are separated not by more than 100 yards, which requires students to pass between the two buildings throughout the day,” Stehlik said. “In the wake of all the craziness and the school shootings that have gone on, that exposes the students several times a day, potentially, to danger.”

Each candidate said they are excited about the economic and population growth in the area, while being mindful of proper school expansion and budgets.

“Currently, Springfield Platteview is not growing as fast as other communities in housing, but that will catch up in the future,” board secretary Kyle Fisher said. “We are looking at locations to establish additional grade schools that might be needed and moving forward the best we can as far as we can see ahead.”

Candidate Profile: Brian Osborn For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Brian Osborn, a current board member who is a vice president at Olsson, could not be reached for an interview. In a questionnaire provided to the Times, he said he wants to continue fostering the district's future growth and success.

"We are public servants, but our primary constituents are children. I try to keep that in mind for every decision and block out the background noise," Osborn said.

While other districts have faced challenges over masking requirements or critical race theory, often used as a catch-all for any teaching about race and American history, the SPCS candidates haven't seen those concerns among local residents.

“The great news is that people care about kids,” said Carlson, a professional writer. “We cannot lose track of the fact that school board or city council or county board is local government. That locus of control is limited to that classroom and that area, and we are going to make choices that are best and most appropriate for the kids. There is not a lot of room for a lot of national, ideological, rhetorical debate.”

Voters may choose up to three of the candidates when they mark their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.