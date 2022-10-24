After Dobbs ruling, abortion rights debate underpins District 36 race

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson last June influenced legislative campaigns across the country, including in Sarpy County's Legislative District 36 contest.

With the court's ruling that there's no federal constitutional right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, the justices gave authority to regulate abortion to the nation's statehouses — making many legislative races critical for supporters and opponents of abortion rights.

District 36 is no exception. Once considered a reliably Republican seat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, the district was moved to Sarpy County during redistricting. It offers an opportunity for a Democratic pickup, despite a voter registration disadvantage favoring Republicans.

The GOP had 14,032 registered voters in District 36 as of Oct. 1, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office. That's 51.6% of voters in the district. Democrats had 5,763 registered voters, while 6,885 were registered nonpartisan.

Angie Lauritsen, a registered Democrat in the nonpartisan race, said abortion rights has become a defining issue on the campaign trail.

Lauritsen supports maintaining the status quo for abortion rights in Nebraska — set under the Roe standard — while her opponent, Republican Rick Holdcroft, favors additional abortion restrictions.

A former Gretna City Council member and a small business owner, Lauritsen is the policy and legislative committee chair of Survivors Rising, a metro nonprofit that advocates for abuse survivors at the Nebraska Legislature and with local organizations to improve policy.

She said with her expertise in sexual assault issues, and as a survivor herself, she can bring clarity to any proposed changes in Nebraska law.

“Ever since the Dobbs decision came down — and it stipulates that a lot of civil rights decisions should be made at the state level — it provides so much more pressure on the legislative races this year,” Lauritsen said. “I feel that pressure.”

In speaking with voters, Lauritsen said she's only run into a few people who favor a complete ban on abortion in Nebraska.

"Everyone else believes there should be exemptions for rape, incest and for the life of the mother,” she said. “The extreme ban that some want to have is way too extreme for a majority of the district, and for a lot of Nebraskans.”

Current state statute outlaws abortion after 20 weeks with some exceptions, such as cases where a woman faces life endangerment or severely compromised health.

“I am able to talk to neighbors and let them know that I think that where we are at now for regulations and statutes within the state of Nebraska is where everyone is comfortable. We do not want any more restrictive bans on our reproductive health,” Lauritsen said.

Lauritsen characterized her opponent as being "against all exemptions, including for life of the mother. He is also against contraception and (in vitro fertilization), which is hard for me to hear, because my daughter was created through IVF."

Holdcroft, who describes himself as "pro-life," denies he is against contraception, and he said preventing IVF would be “counterintuitive” to producing life. His campaign website states that he "believes life begins at conception and should be valued and protected from that point on."

Many state laws declare “personhood” begins at fertilization, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, and broad statutory language could “intentionally or not, implicate and even ban IVF and certain other ART (assisted reproductive technology) procedures.” The society noted Nebraska law currently “does not appear” to apply to IVF.

In an election survey by Nebraskans Embracing Life Action, Holdcroft affirmed that he is opposed to the “artificial formation of human life outside the womb for the purposes of cloning or fertility treatment, such as in vitro fertilization and embryonic stem cell research” and that he supports removing federal mandates on health care plans to cover “abortifacient birth control.”

The 28-year U.S. Navy veteran and former aerospace executive said in an interview that he supports a "common sense approach" to abortion regulations.

"I believe we need to have clinic licensing. I believe we need to have parental consent for minors and informed consent for the procedures that are going to be performed at those clinics,” Holdcroft said.

“As far as the restrictions go, I believe we have to take a science-based approach, looking at heartbeats, when the baby feels pain and the viability of the baby,” he said. “I would oppose any taxpayer funding of abortions, and I think there is also a piece to any legislation that goes forward for abortion regulation that looks at aid and support for lower-income mothers to help them take their babies to full term.”

A human fetus does not have the capacity to experience pain until after at least 24 weeks, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The organization says viability is the confluence of multiple complex factors unique to each pregnancy.

When asked about exceptions for abortions in proposed legislation — including rape, incest or preserving the life of a pregnant woman — Holdcroft declined to provide specifics.

“Those are such small percentages of the actual abortions that are done. My approach, again, would be more based on heartbeats, when the baby senses pain and then viability,” he said.

Asked a second time if he would endorse any exceptions, Holdcroft reiterated his approach would be “science-based.” When prompted, he did say he did not consider the removal of an ectopic pregnancy to constitute an abortion.

A survey for the Nebraska Right to Life 2022 General Election Guide showed Holdcroft answered there was “no case” that abortion should be legal.

In April, a legislative filibuster blocked a vote on Legislative Bill 933, a so-called "trigger law" that would have effectively ended abortion in Nebraska when Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Supporters failed to receive the 33 votes to end the filibuster on a final vote of 31-15.

A subsequent attempt to call a special session after the Dobbs decision failed to coalesce.

“There is a lot of partisanship that does go on, and the 33 vote filibuster I think has really held up a lot of legislation that I think most Nebraskans would support,” Holdcroft said. “It goes back to the conservative opinions of most Nebraskans and, frankly, the conservative percentage in the Unicameral. Getting 33 votes out of 49 is pretty difficult.”

Holdcroft said while he wants healthy debate, he would support lowering the filibuster threshold to around 20. His opponent disagrees with that recommendation.

“Unlike the dysfunction you see in Congress, Nebraska's nonpartisan Unicameral is unique and allows us to get things done and stop extreme legislation from becoming law,” Lauritsen said. “These rules matter and I will oppose any effort to turn Nebraska into Washington, D.C.”

“(People) are really tired of people on the far right and the far left going to their corners and throwing darts at each other,” Lauritsen said. “Can we get back to treating everyone like humans, and treating everyone with dignity and respect? Really working for our communities to get good things done?”

District 36 was relocated in 2021 from central Nebraska — where it represented Custer, Dawson and a portion of Buffalo counties — to Sarpy County to accommodate population growth. It now encompasses the southern half and far western parts of Sarpy County, including Gretna and Springfield, as well as a small section of Millard. It also represents a few pockets of Papillion and Bellevue.