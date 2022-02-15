Allicyn Schuster's legacy shines bright for Monarch girls wrestling

Jamie Brown, assistant coach for the girls wrestling team at Papillion La Vista High School, never wrestled.

Nonetheless, the sport of wrestling played a formative role in Brown’s daughter’s life. One look at Allicyn Schuster’s resume and it is easy to say she was a pioneer for girls wrestling in Nebraska. Schuster started wrestling in the sixth grade for the Westside 66ers Wrestling Club. She often had to wrestle boys; the number of girls who did wrestle in Nebraska at the time were few and far between.

Allicyn Schuster was the first girl in the history of La Vista Middle School to place at the Metro Conference tournament — the first of many accolades.

Schuster went on to wrestle at Papillion La Vista High School, under then-head coach Mike Braun.

After Schuster’s sophomore year she traveled far and wide on the national circuit to pursue her Olympic dreams. During that time, she finally got to wrestle against girls on a frequent basis.

When her wrestling career was all said and done, Schuster had won two national championships, two national runner-ups and garnered eight All-American awards.

Schuster even qualified for the U.S. Olympic Cadet wrestling team twice and took her talents internationally to Canada and Sweden.

Besides her many accolades on the mat, Schuster was one of Nebraska’s largest advocates for sanctioning girls wrestling. One example of Schuster’s advocacy can be found in a letter to the Nebraska School Activities Association.

“I was told by many people that their daughter wanted to take up wrestling because I inspired them and showed them that girls are just as strong and powerful,” Schuster wrote. “Sanctioning women’s wrestling in high school will be a huge step in the right direction for our state and nation.”

Schuster never got to see the fruits of her labor, as she died by suicide one week before the NSAA Board of Directors unanimously voted to sanction girl’s wrestling.

Her memory lives on and her exemplary life gives the Monarch girls wrestlers strength. Papillion La Vista grapplers Emma Stice and Jamelah Taylor qualified for the girls state tournament on Feb. 18.

Head coach Scott Curry said he asked Brown to help coach this year two weeks before the season started.

“I would’ve hoped that we had some interest in having an assistant coach,” Curry said. “We did not get any of those applicants through the normal application process through the school.”

Eventually, Curry thought about Allicyn and what she meant to the team.

“Who’s close to Allicyn that would be female, that would know a little bit about the sport, at least what it entails, I wondered if Jamie Brown would like to be a part of the team,” Curry said of asking Schuster’s mother to coach.

Brown was a natural fit and already knew most of the girls on the team through her work as a school resource officer. Schuster had held the role last season and Brown said the choice was not an easy one.

“I didn’t really know that I would be the right person for the job, because I don’t have a history of coaching wrestling,” Brown said. “My only history is being my daughter’s cheerleader.”

But it only took a few hours for Brown to come to a decision.

“I slept on it, I thought about it a lot and it just felt like the right thing to do so I went for it,” Brown said.

Curry said Brown has been a great role model in all aspects of life to the girls this season.

“One of our principles that we want our girls to understand coming out of the sport is just being a better sister, being a better mother, being a better wife, those types of things,” Curry said. “She has been pivotal in that process.”

Brown said she did not know about her daughter’s efforts advocating for girls wrestling.

“She had been reaching out to the commission, sending emails, letters and she had kind of shared her story as a female wrestler who couldn’t wrestle for her high school team unless she wanted to wrestle boys,” Brown said.

One of Schuster’s letters was read to the NSAA before they sanctioned the sport.

“I think that she would be extremely proud of her efforts and her part in this becoming an official thing for girls at school,” Brown said.

Brown said she has loved her experience as coach this season and knows her daughter is there with the team.

“There have been some events that have been a little more emotional than others, but it’s a great feeling and I know that she would be so proud if she were here watching all that’s going on with girls wrestling,” Brown said.

Schuster’s memory also lives on in the form of the Allicyn Schuster Memorial Fund. The fund helps to provide support to the First Responder Support Network and various private mental health professionals.

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

