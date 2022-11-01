Allo bringing high-speed fiber internet to Papillion, La Vista

A telecommunications company is expanding broadband internet service into Papillion and La Vista.

Allo will bring fiber directly to homes and businesses, not just into their respective neighborhoods, with speeds up to 10 gigabits per second, describing the service being brought to the communities as “world-class.”

“Allo is actively creating gigabit societies in the communities we serve,” President Brad Moline said in a news release. “Out stated goal was to make Allo’s regions the most connected in the United States.”

The service would provide equal upload and download speeds to residential and business customers. The company said it would not charge installation fees or require restrictive contracts.

“We welcome Allo to La Vista and we’re excited that our residents and businesses will have a competitive alternative for high-speed internet and voice service in our community,” La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said in a release.

Papillion Mayor David Black said Allo has a strong history of high-quality, reliable service in Nebraska.

“The pandemic showed us the importance of reliable broadband for those that work remotely,” Black said in a release. “Allo entering the Papillion market with millions in private capital investment will provide residents and businesses with a competitive choice and could make our area even more attractive for economic development opportunities.”

The company is providing services in 34 cities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona. It is a privately funded company with investment from New York-based SDC Capital Partners and Lincoln-based Nelnet.

Allo is also expanding into Gretna and signed a franchise agreement to bring fiber, internet, cable and telephone service to Bellevue, according to Mayor Rusty Hike. Bellevue is also seeing a fiber network built out by Fastwyre.

“High speed fiber is coming to Bellevue,” Hike said at a Bellevue Chamber of Commerce event Thursday. “There is going to be some choices. I know that our population has wanted choices.”

While Sarpy County is seeing expansion from Allo and Fastwyre, Google Fiber is coming to Omaha residents.

The Omaha City Council approved an agreement Oct. 24 to allow the company to offer its high-speed internet service to residential and small-business customers, despite concerns raised by Cox Communications.

After extensive review, the city law department determined that a provision in state law limited the city’s ability to generate revenue from the deal.

Bernard in den Bosch, deputy Omaha city attorney, said state statute prohibits the city from generate revenue from Google Fiber’s service.

Cox built the first cable system in Omaha more than 40 years ago and has operated under a franchise agreement to provide cable television in Omaha.Google’s network is currently in design with construction expected to begin in 2023. Service will be available in segments.