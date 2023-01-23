Appeals court backs Southwind Villas in fight over fence removal

Sometimes, it's better to ask forgiveness than permission. But that's not necessarily the case when dealing with your townhome association — even if there's no immediate way to seek approval.

The Nebraska Court of Appeals ruled against a La Vista man who proceeded to build two fencing structures at his townhome in Southwind Villas in fall 2020 after being told the board that needed to grant permission wasn't meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The appeals court ruled Jan. 17 that the Village of Southwind Townhome Association's permission was still required, upholding a Sarpy County District Court ruling that found the patio enclosure and temporary wrought iron fence erected in his backyard violated the subdivision's covenants. The resident was ordered by the courts to remove the fences.

In his complaint to the appeals court, the man argued the association's failure to meet made it impossible to obtain permission and that the association waited too long to tell him to remove the fences. He also argued the association should have approved his plan to build the fences retroactively once he submitted an application in spring 2021.

The judges disagreed, finding that he never made a formal request for permission and that he failed to follow the covenants' requirements once he did apply. It also found the board was within its discretion to reject his request.