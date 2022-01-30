Applications Open for 2022 Celebrate Trees Program

OMAHA -- Applications are open for the 2022 Celebrate Trees grant program, administered by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (Papio NRD).

The program provides $75,000 in funding annually for tree planting on public lands. Areas such as parks, cemeteries, tribal lands, schools, libraries, villages, and cities within Papio NRD are encouraged to apply.

“We are looking for places where many people can benefit from the trees,” said Kalani Fortina of the Papio NRD.

Grants are awarded a maximum of $2,500 or $250 per tree. Matching funds are not required, but applicants should plan to do mulching, staking, watering, and other care to ensure a successful planting.

Applications are chosen using a ranking system that places a higher emphasis on public parks and the replacement of diseased and storm-damaged trees. The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, Feb. 15. Please contact Kalani Fortina (402) 426-4782 ext. 101 or Kalani.Fortina@usda.gov for more information.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.