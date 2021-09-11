Area firefighters honor 9/11 fallen

On Saturday morning, firefighters from across the region -- including Council Bluffs Fire Captain Rob Schoening, and his son, Jack Schoening, a firefighter with the McClelland Volunteer Fire Department -- participated in the National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs at Werner Park in Papillion.

The Stair Climbs is a way to honor and remember the 343 FDNY firefighters who gave their lives Sept. 11, 2001. Each participant pays tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. The firefighters wear their full “bunker gear,” which can weight up to 75 pounds, and climb the ballpark stairs for over an hour.