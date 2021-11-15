 Skip to main content
Area honors America’s military veterans
Area honors America's military veterans

PAPILLION AND SPRINGFIELD -- Veteran’s Day celebrations lasted throughout the week, with each ceremony bringing something a little different to the honoring festivities.

• Papillion La Vista South High School -- The PLCS NJROTC organized a presentation for a ninth grade assembly, which included the NJROTC presentation of the colors and vocal performances by a member of the Heartland of America Band and the PLSHS choir.

• Platteview High School -- Seemingly the entire Springfield community came together for a program in the school auditorium, featuring patriotic songs, a parade of the branches of the military and a recognition of fallen service members. As is tradition, students went all out in the decorating their vehicles and the school grounds with the Stars & Stripes.

• Papillion American Legion Post 32 -- Following the reading of a joint proclamation by La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig and Papillion Mayor David Black, the assembled vets were treated to music by the Sarpy Serenaders.

• La Vista West Elementary -- Active service members visited classrooms to talk with students about their job and read to the students.

• Walnut Creek Elementary -- Students presented a program including the Walnut Creek choir, special display art, and a token of appreciation for military family members.

• Sarpy County Board of Commissioners -- Following a board proclamation for Veteran’s Day that “wishes to recognize the veterans of Sarpy County and urge all citizens to remember the sacrifices of those who served,” each commissioner honored a veteran from their district for their service in the United States military.

Papillion

Man cited for concealed gun at PLCS board meeting

  • Updated

UPDATE: Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted said two citations were issued and the man was released. The investigation is active, and has been referred to the Sarpy County Attorney’s office. The incident took place following the adjournment of the board’s bi-weekly meeting.

