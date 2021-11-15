Area honors America’s military veterans

PAPILLION AND SPRINGFIELD -- Veteran’s Day celebrations lasted throughout the week, with each ceremony bringing something a little different to the honoring festivities.
• Papillion La Vista South High School -- The PLCS NJROTC organized a presentation for a ninth grade assembly, which included the NJROTC presentation of the colors and vocal performances by a member of the Heartland of America Band and the PLSHS choir.
• Platteview High School -- Seemingly the entire Springfield community came together for a program in the school auditorium, featuring patriotic songs, a parade of the branches of the military and a recognition of fallen service members. As is tradition, students went all out in the decorating their vehicles and the school grounds with the Stars & Stripes.
• Papillion American Legion Post 32 -- Following the reading of a joint proclamation by La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig and Papillion Mayor David Black, the assembled vets were treated to music by the Sarpy Serenaders.
• La Vista West Elementary -- Active service members visited classrooms to talk with students about their job and read to the students.
• Walnut Creek Elementary -- Students presented a program including the Walnut Creek choir, special display art, and a token of appreciation for military family members.
• Sarpy County Board of Commissioners -- Following a board proclamation for Veteran’s Day that “wishes to recognize the veterans of Sarpy County and urge all citizens to remember the sacrifices of those who served,” each commissioner honored a veteran from their district for their service in the United States military.