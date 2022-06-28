Area quilters show off at annual show

The La Vista Convention Center at the Embassy Suite played host to the annual Omaha Quilters Guild “One Stitch at a Time” show June 23 through June 25.

More than 1,500 people attended the gathering from around the nation to see the best work of regional quilters and the newest in sewing technology, and more than 200 quilts were displayed this year.

Many of the quilts used modern innovations, but some still made by hand. The quilts ranged from simple patterns to extraordinarily detailed and complex.

Eilene Hengen, chair of the event, said a determined quilter can make multiple pieces per year.

“Quilters are pretty prolific,” Hengen said.

Liz Leming, president of the guild, said her 200-member organization is growing. Events like the annual show offer a chance for people to socialize and reinvigorate the textile art form.

“It provides inspiration for new ideas, and enjoy the camaraderie with other quilters,” Leming said.

