Area seniors celebrate Fourth of July, family gatherings

Last Wednesday, the Ralston Senior Center had a special hot dog picnic lunch.

Everyone was surprised with a slice of watermelon. Prior to lunch Anna Curry from Whispering Roots gave a nutritional talk on the sugars in our packaged foods. Afterwards, 20 played bingo.

The Ralston Senior Center is looking for participants to play cards and other games on the second and fourth Thursday mornings. Bingo is played from 1 to 3 p.m. on those days.

The lunch menu for next week, July 20, is ham and Swiss on croissant, coleslaw and vegetable. The menu for July 27 is pasta with meat sauce, vegetable and pudding. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.; the cost $4.50. Reservations are required; call Diane at 402-885-8895.

Entertainment will be provided by The Links from the Merrymakers, on Wednesday, July. It is always a great show. Games and bingo are played after lunch.

At the La Vista Senior Center, lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The ENOA menu can be found in the Omaha World=Herald every week. Reservations are required.

Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. tai chi classes have gone back to 50 cents per session.

Merrymaker John Worsham will entertain at Monday, July 18, at 12:30 p.m. There is a movie outing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, and a showing of “First 50 Dates” at the center Tuesday, July 20, at 1 p.m. There is bingo every Friday at 1 p.m.; the cost is $1.

An outing to the Lauritzen Gardens is planned for Thursday, July 21. The cost is $15 plus tax. Reservations are required.

A lunch outing to Longhorn Steakhouse on Thursday, July 28, is at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

The July 25 craft class at 12:45 p.m. will be for seniors and kids and or grandkids. There will be enough crafts for everyone. Call 402-331-3455 to make all reservations.

St Gerald’s Friends on Q senior group will hold its July event next Wednesday, July 20. It will be a movie night feature “McFarland, USA” and it starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $5 and must be paid by July 18. Reservations can be put in envelope with your name and check and put in collection basket at Mass or taken to the parish office. Call Dee 402-253-2737 or Kay 402-537-1917 with questions.

Saturday, June 25, was a special day for the Fouts family. Margaret and Jerry celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with Mass and dinner at St Gerald’s. Fifty-five family members including Jerry’ sister attended.

The Rev. Gary Ostrander, former pastor of St Gerald’s, said the Mass. He started his homily about burning bridges and everyone laughed when he was able to tie it back into his blessing for Margaret and Jerry at the end of Mass. They received a papal blessing as well as a flag that had flown over the Capitol.

Niece Katie did a wonderful job organizing dinner decorations and beautiful flowers. On Sunday morning, she hosted everyone at her house for a light breakfast where they were able to chat, kids could play and everyone could say their goodbyes.

They had started the family reunion weekend Friday, with pizza at Mama’s in La Vista. Saturday morning there was brunch with sister Cathi’s family. Sunday there was a visit to the cemetery and dinner with Cathi and Tim’s family. It was great to have all the family in town and get to visit. It only took the Fouts five days to recuperate from all the fun activities.

Seniors enjoyed the Fourth of July in a variety of ways, too.

Ron Wilson hosted Chapter 279 of the Vietnam Veterans of America with a hamburger lunch at the Ralston Senior Center. They then loaded up their trailer and rode in the Ralston Independence Day Parade. Ron said it was gratifying to receive the thanks from the crowd after the reception they’d received when they got home earlier.

Marge O’Reilly said her entire family would be in Omaha for the 4th. The entire family met in her backyard at 10 a.m. for a group picture with Liz Polivka as photographer. Many years ago, Liz won the Megan O’Reilly Memorial Scholarship when she graduated from Ralston High School. This 39th year, the winner is a young man, Eli Smith, who is also valedictorian.

Marge is looking forward to attending the Ralston Community Theater Regional Premier of “Something Rotten,” a very new musical. Todd, though retired, is back from his Danube River vacation and will be directing the production.

Jerry, Margaret and Scott Fouts enjoyed dinner and fireworks at their niece’s home.

Carolyn and Tom Sullivan enjoyed six fun filled days with family. One of the highlights was an air boat cruise on the Platte River. The weather cleared, and it was beautiful on the river.

I had a visit from Andrew and Jennifer and that evening was surrounded by fireworks in the front and back yards but stayed inside and watched “A Capitol Fourth” concert and fireworks on PBS and then Macy’s fireworks from New York City.

Thank You for all your comments and input. You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net