Area state cross country results

Here are the result for area athletes for the 2021 state cross country meet held in Kearney on Oct. 22:

Papillion La Vista South

Papillion La Vista South boys and girls team placed seventh overall.

Senior Deavion Deleon placed 12th with a time of 19:41.0.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Swartz placed 27th with a time of 20:23.5.

Freshman Marissa Garcia placed 38th with a time of 20:47.8.

Senior Olivia Rosenthal placed 40th with a time of 20:51.7.

Senior Annabelle Kircher placed 56th with a time of 21:18.5.

Senior Abby Ridout placed 79th with a time of a 22:06.4.

Sophomore Aleah Stenger placed 90th with a time of 22:59.9.

Junior Quin Karas placed 30th with a time of 17:14.1.

Sophomore John Fiedler placed 34th with a time of 17:15.2.

Senior Connor Hadaway placed 44th with a time of 17:22.8

Senior Isaac Haselhorst placed 53rd with a time of 17:29.4.