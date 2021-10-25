Area state cross country results

Here are the result for area athletes for the 2021 state cross country meet held in Kearney on Oct. 22:
Papillion La Vista South
Papillion La Vista South boys and girls team placed seventh overall.
Senior Deavion Deleon placed 12th with a time of 19:41.0.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Swartz placed 27th with a time of 20:23.5.
Freshman Marissa Garcia placed 38th with a time of 20:47.8.
Senior Olivia Rosenthal placed 40th with a time of 20:51.7.
Senior Annabelle Kircher placed 56th with a time of 21:18.5.
Senior Abby Ridout placed 79th with a time of a 22:06.4.
Sophomore Aleah Stenger placed 90th with a time of 22:59.9.
Junior Quin Karas placed 30th with a time of 17:14.1.
Sophomore John Fiedler placed 34th with a time of 17:15.2.
Senior Connor Hadaway placed 44th with a time of 17:22.8
Senior Isaac Haselhorst placed 53rd with a time of 17:29.4.
Junior Bo Crews placed 54th with a time of 17:30.2.
Freshman Matt Valenta placed 72nd with a time of 17:53.4.
Sophmore Caden Miser placed 95th with a time of 21:54.5.
Papillion La Vista
Junior Sam Thompson placed 48th with a time of 17:25.
Platteview
The Platteview girls cross country team placed 10th at the state meet and their top four finishers were:
Sophomore Olivia Lawrence placed sixth with a time of 20:12.14.
Junior Izzy Clarke placed 28th with a time of 21:28.08.
Senior Emma Middleton placed 66th with a time of 24:45.35.
Sophomore Isabelle Derby placed 69th with a time of 32:20.67.
For the boys, the lone state qualifier was Sophomore Aj Raszler and he placed 24th with a time of 17:37.8.