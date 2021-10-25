 Skip to main content
Area state cross country results
Area state cross country results

Here are the result for area athletes for the 2021 state cross country meet held in Kearney on Oct. 22:

Papillion La Vista South

Papillion La Vista South boys and girls team placed seventh overall.

Senior Deavion Deleon placed 12th with a time of 19:41.0.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Swartz placed 27th with a time of 20:23.5.

Freshman Marissa Garcia placed 38th with a time of 20:47.8.

Senior Olivia Rosenthal placed 40th with a time of 20:51.7.

Senior Annabelle Kircher placed 56th with a time of 21:18.5.

Senior Abby Ridout placed 79th with a time of a 22:06.4.

Sophomore Aleah Stenger placed 90th with a time of 22:59.9.

Junior Quin Karas placed 30th with a time of 17:14.1.

Sophomore John Fiedler placed 34th with a time of 17:15.2.

Senior Connor Hadaway placed 44th with a time of 17:22.8

Senior Isaac Haselhorst placed 53rd with a time of 17:29.4.

Junior Bo Crews placed 54th with a time of 17:30.2.

Freshman Matt Valenta placed 72nd with a time of 17:53.4.

Sophmore Caden Miser placed 95th with a time of 21:54.5.

Papillion La Vista 

Junior Sam Thompson placed 48th with a time of 17:25.

Platteview 

The Platteview girls cross country team placed 10th at the state meet and their top four finishers were:

Sophomore Olivia Lawrence placed sixth with a time of 20:12.14.

Junior Izzy Clarke placed 28th with a time of 21:28.08.

Senior Emma Middleton placed 66th with a time of 24:45.35.

Sophomore Isabelle Derby placed 69th with a time of 32:20.67.

For the boys,  the lone state qualifier was Sophomore Aj Raszler and he  placed 24th with a time of 17:37.8.

