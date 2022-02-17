 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area wrestling results and photos for NSAA State tournament

  • 0

Papillion La Vista 

Papio wrestlers Tyler Durden, Cash Niroomand-Rad and Nick Hamilton will all be wrestling in the semifinal match on Feb. 18.

Papio wrestlers Jacob Campbell, Dominic Martinez, Cal Price, Jayson Bottorff, Coleton Haggin, Hunter Foral and Jace Wheeler will all be wrestling in the consolation bracket on Feb. 18.

Papillion La Vista South

Papio South wrestlers Austin Brakenhoff, Cam Ralston, Cameron Gable, Jason Rivera, Brody Wilson, Trace Marco, Cannon O`Connor, Carson Brachtel and Aaron Thiemann will all be wrestling in the consolation bracket on Feb. 18

Platteview 

Eliott Steinhoff and Nick Horst will both be wrestling in the consolation bracket for Platteview in the Class B tournament.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert