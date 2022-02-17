Area wrestling results and photos for NSAA State tournament

Papillion La Vista
Papio wrestlers Tyler Durden, Cash Niroomand-Rad and Nick Hamilton will all be wrestling in the semifinal match on Feb. 18.
Papio wrestlers Jacob Campbell, Dominic Martinez, Cal Price, Jayson Bottorff, Coleton Haggin, Hunter Foral and Jace Wheeler will all be wrestling in the consolation bracket on Feb. 18.
Papillion La Vista South
Papio South wrestlers Austin Brakenhoff, Cam Ralston, Cameron Gable, Jason Rivera, Brody Wilson, Trace Marco, Cannon O`Connor, Carson Brachtel and Aaron Thiemann will all be wrestling in the consolation bracket on Feb. 18
Platteview
Eliott Steinhoff and Nick Horst will both be wrestling in the consolation bracket for Platteview in the Class B tournament.