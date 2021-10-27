Army challenges PLHS student chefs

LA VISTA — Culinary students of Papillion La Vista High School were pushed to their gastronomic limits on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in a cooking competition reminiscent of the Food Network show “Chopped.”

Challenged by local U.S. Army recruiters, the mission for five teams of Monarch chefs was to elevate the contents of two randomly selected pouches of the U.S. Military’s finest packaged Meals Ready-To-Eat (MREs) — combined with a “mystery” ingredient of carrots and anything they had in the school pantry — into a sublime three-course meal.

In turn, three hardened and hungry sergeants, one a classically trained French chef, would judge their creations.

“It definitely helped them refine their seasoning and flavoring skills, which is so important,” said PLHS culinary art teacher Audrey Jarvis. “Being able to build and layer flavors is what makes a dish truly great.

“It also helps them develop a sense of urgency, which is what is needed in a professional environment.”

The competition was the idea of Staff Sgt. Neil Wesley as a way to juice up normal recruiting efforts following the pandemic.

“It looks like they’re diving in and having a good time with it,” Wesley said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.