 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Army challenges PLHS student chefs
0 comments

Army challenges PLHS student chefs

{{featured_button_text}}

LA VISTA — Culinary students of Papillion La Vista High School were pushed to their gastronomic limits on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in a cooking competition reminiscent of the Food Network show “Chopped.”

Challenged by local U.S. Army recruiters, the mission for five teams of Monarch chefs was to elevate the contents of two randomly selected pouches of the U.S. Military’s finest packaged Meals Ready-To-Eat (MREs) — combined with a “mystery” ingredient of carrots and anything they had in the school pantry — into a sublime three-course meal.

In turn, three hardened and hungry sergeants, one a classically trained French chef, would judge their creations.

“It definitely helped them refine their seasoning and flavoring skills, which is so important,” said PLHS culinary art teacher Audrey Jarvis. “Being able to build and layer flavors is what makes a dish truly great.

“It also helps them develop a sense of urgency, which is what is needed in a professional environment.”

The competition was the idea of Staff Sgt. Neil Wesley as a way to juice up normal recruiting efforts following the pandemic.

“It looks like they’re diving in and having a good time with it,” Wesley said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Must see Halloween houses
Papillion

Must see Halloween houses

The Papillion Times put out a request on social media for the community to show off the best and spookiest Halloween houses. The response was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert