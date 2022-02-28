Arts Council opens new gallery in Papillion Landing

PAPILLION -- The Papillion Landing has become the city’s third public space for art exhibitions, part of a push by the Papillion Arts Council to expand and promote local talent.

“By the end of the year, we will be using only Papillion-area artists at the library, City Hall and Papillion Landing galleries,” said Albert Rhea, arts council member. “The visual arts have grown rapidly in Papillion, and we feel we have a lot of talented artists.”

Tracy Stratman, director of recreation for the Papillion Landing, said art shows are a natural for the recreation and community center. The Landing’s goal is to promote well-being emotionally as well as physically.

“We feel that public art should be in public places, and what better place than our bare walls,” Stratman said.

More than a year after its opening, Stratman said the Landing was able to identify the proper areas for displays.

“Everyone has been really receptive to it. It has added color and life to the space,” she said. “It broadens everyone’s horizons, because it is a little thought-provoking.”

The inaugural display at Papillion Landing features works from Papillion artist Dennis Schroeder. He is a member of the Papillion Arts Council, Papillion Art Creative and Bellevue Arts Association. He was co-president of the Bellevue Artist’s Association from 2013 to 2015.

In 2015, Schroder was named by the BAA as its Artist of the Year, as well as receiving its Golden Palette Award.

“I am glad we’ve got the opportunity to feature more local art in Papillion,” Schroder said.

His art has been displayed nationally in group exhibitions, and is held in many private collections. His works are featured at Chocolaterie Stam in Towne Center as well.

Schroeder, a self-taught artist, was born in Fairbury in 1949. Growing up on a farm in Lincoln helped develop his artistic eye and love of art. He works with various types of media, primarily acrylic, creating abstract art, landscapes and still life. He described the Landing show as a sampling of his portfolio.

“A little abstract. A little scenery,” he said.

Schroeder’s show runs through April 30. The Papillion Landing is located at 1046 W Lincoln St. It is open Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

While the galleries at the Landing, Sump Library and the soon-to-be reopened City Hall are primarily booked for the year, area artists interested in having a display are encouraged to contact the Papillion Arts Council through its Facebook page.

